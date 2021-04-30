  • SENSEX
London Eye: EU steps up Indian push

Updated : April 30, 2021 10:19:29 IST

The EU response comes just days ahead of an India-EU summit due Saturday next week.
The mechanism has been activated upon the request of the Indian government.
Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal has said India is working on early harvest deals with both the EU and the UK.
London Eye: EU steps up Indian push
Published : April 30, 2021 10:19 AM IST

