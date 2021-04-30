London Eye: EU steps up Indian push

The European Union has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to support India through the COVID-19 crisis. The mechanism is a partnership between the EU and participating states to improve prevention, preparedness and response to disasters.

The mechanism has been activated upon the request of the Indian government. Dispatch of substantial amounts of oxygen, medicine and equipment is expected over the following days, and this is expected to be stepped up until the Indian government can flatten the upward COVID curve, and keep it that way.

The support already in place through the mechanism includes several commitments. Thus far these include:

Ireland: 700 oxygen concentrators; 1 oxygen generator; 365 ventilators;

Belgium: 9,000 doses of antiviral medicine Remdesivir;

Romania: 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders;

Luxembourg: 58 ventilators;

Portugal: 5,503 vials of Remdesivir; 20,000 litres of oxygen per week.

Sweden: 120 ventilators.

The support rising rapidly day by day is being coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission. This is besides other support coming in independently of this mechanism from large EU member countries such as France and Germany.

The mechanism, significantly though at this stage only potentially, includes delivery of vaccines. More than 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to about 100 countries under this mechanism so far. The EU, however, is currently in a vaccine shortfall of its own as many EU countries battle a third wave of the virus.

The EU response comes just days ahead of an India-EU summit due Saturday next week. The summit will be held virtually after Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled visit for the summit to be held in Porto in Portugal was called off.

Parliament Debate

The new commitments have come around a critical debate held in the EU parliament over Wednesday and Thursday this week on stepping up ties between the EU and India.

“The European Union-India Strategic Partnership still has a lot of untapped potential and, since the summit in July last year we have observed a step change in the intensity of our exchanges,” Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs said while replying to the debate on behalf of EU High Representative and Vice-President Josep Borrell.

Mr Borrel’s first visit as High Representative outside the EU was to India in January last year, Johansson said. “This is a clear sign of the importance the European Union attaches to our relations.” This year, she said, “we are at a crucial juncture in the consolidation of the European Union-India Strategic Partnership.”

Johansson said all the 27 EU heads of state and government will attend the EU-India summit next week together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on behalf of the EU, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The response to the pandemic will inevitably be at the heart of the meeting, Johansson said, together with plans to “jointly build global health preparedness and resilience.” This week brought also an India-EU dialogue on climate change. “India’s contribution to the Paris goals is essential for attaining the ultimate target of carbon neutrality,” she said.

Brexit

The India-EU acceleration takes on a new urgency in the context of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s planned visit to India this week was cancelled in view of the Covid crisis. But Britain and India have already agreed a limited trade deal and talks are continuing for a more substantial deal to follow. Simultaneous talks to that end with the EU have brought clear competitive advantage to India in negotiating its positions.

India had negotiated a trade deal with the EU inconclusively over 16 rounds of talks between 2007 and 2013. To a considerable extent agreement could not be reached over British insistence, as a member of the EU then, on reduced tariffs and higher quotas for its cars and whisky. Those demands will now be negotiated separately with Britain.

Next week the talks on a Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU will be resumed, after a gap of eight years. Officials have been in talks already to move towards an agreement. The EU is India’s biggest export market, taking currently about 17 percent of all Indian exports over the last financial year when last estimated. But that was when Britain was a part of the EU. About 16 percent of Indian exports to the EU were to the UK.

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal has said India is working on early harvest deals with both the EU and the UK.

