Two announcements within hours of one another in London on Monday came as no coincidence. The first was the expected word that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s India visit stands cancelled—or postponed, as officials said more gently. Second, that India had been placed on Britain’s Red List of countries from which Indian arrivals would be banned.

The two announcements change schedules quite dramatically from what they looked like until Sunday. Boris Johnson’s visit had been due from Monday of next week. The travel ban through the red listing takes effect from 0830 IST on Friday of this week.

As of then, no Indian citizen who has travelled out of India over the previous ten days will be allowed entry into Britain. The ban, therefore, covers indirect travel as well. British citizens and Indians with residence rights can travel to the UK but will have to quarantine in a government-designated hotel for ten days at a cost of about 1,750 pounds each. The ten-day period is not intended as a rolling arrangement. So, two weeks down the line, say, an Indian citizen cannot enter the UK saying that they left India more than ten days earlier and travelled to some other country, to then arrive in the UK from there.

Looking at the cancellation of the visit, the red listing comes as no surprise. It had been expected for days now, and media in Britain has been clamouring for it for days now. The Metro splashed the demand as its lead story. The announcement of the red listing finally came far later than expected.

The UK government had been finding it more and more difficult to defend its decision to delay placing India on the list. Pakistan and Bangladesh had been placed on the red list on April 9. On that date, Pakistan reported 5,139 new cases of the virus, Bangladesh 7,462. India reported 145,384.

In Bangladesh, cases have been falling. By Wednesday, April 14, Bangladesh reported 5,185 cases. On Sunday, April 18, this had dropped to 3,698. Pakistan’s reported cases had risen marginally to 5,395 by April 14. On Sunday, April 18, they had come down to 5,152. That was slightly lower than its number of cases on April 9 when it was put on the red list.

India meanwhile reported almost a doubling of the number of cases from 145,384 on April 9 to 273,802 on April 18. And still, by that date Bangladesh and Pakistan were on the red list, India was not. The disparity between the number of cases being reported and the British government decision over placing countries on its red list could not possibly have continued; it’s remarkable that it continued as long as it did.

A UK government spokesperson said the overall number of new cases in any country is only one factor in the decision taken. But criticism of the government’s position on this grew by the day all of last week. More than 100 cases with the Indian variant have been reported already in Britain.

PM Visit

The government’s delay in red listing India was being attributed by many—or blamed by many as the case may be—on the UK government’s keenness for Boris Johnson’s visit to proceed as scheduled. It could hardly have made for good press for the British Prime Minister to be travelling to a country—and back—after placing it on its red list.

The first move to save the visit was to strike Mumbai off the itinerary, given the high number of cases being reported there. Once cases rose in Delhi, the UK government could not by the same logic have counted Delhi into a visit. Without Delhi and Mumbai, there could of course be no visit. Once the India visit was declared cancelled, the red listing followed within hours.

Downing Street announced Monday morning that the prime ministers of the two countries will instead speak remotely to “launch ambitious plans for the future partnership.” That mode of communication was in line with the Labour Party’s demands over the weekend. “The government is telling people don’t travel if you don’t absolutely have to travel,” Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed told Sky. “I can’t see why the Prime Minister can’t conduct his business with the Indian government by Zoom.”

So we are soon likely to hear of a limited trade agreement between India and Britain, with the declared promise of more to follow. But it will come without the fanfare of a political visit fanned further by media coverage. Leaders like that sort of thing.

Indo-British Virus

More than any trade boost, the two countries are at present seeing an active two-way flow of the virus. India had sounded alarm over the UK mutant earlier; it’s now the UK’s turn to sound alarm over the Indian variant, which seems to have a bit of both. This double mutation seems to have brought Indian and British origins together in the unhealthiest of ways.

British authorities are still calling the Indian mutation a variant under investigation, not a variant of concern. Environment Secretary George Eustice says there is no evidence so far to suggest that this double mutation is either more contagious or more dangerous—or more resistant to vaccines.

But a rise from hundreds of cases to tens of thousands can be alarmingly swift. About the last thing, Boris Johnson wants now is another spread of Covid after getting the vaccination right, after a year of getting the handling of the virus wrong. And absolutely the last thing he could have wanted would be for someone from his own delegation returning Covid positive from India.

