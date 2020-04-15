Lockdown extension: RBI's steps need to get bigger and bolder

Another three-week lockdown has been mandated by the government. The last lockdown propelled the RBI to announce a 75 basis point cut in the repo rate, 90 basis points in the reverse repo and a one percentage point cut in the CRR for banks. For borrowers, a 3-month moratorium on loans was permitted.

With a further 3-week lockdown, no sight of the peaking of the epidemic globally or in India, and with the IMF forecasting a contraction of the global economy by 3 percent this year, more is called for from RBI to keep the financial sector and the economy from going under.

Here is an effort to think through the issues.

First up, RBI has to restore stability in financial markets. The debt market is nearly frozen due to risk aversion. Even if the 8.9 percent cut-off for one of the state loans is an aberration, in the second round of state loans too, the cut-offs are as high as 7.5-7.6 percent.

The central government bonds getting taken at 6.52 percent is also not encouraging. It renders the giant repo rate cut of 75 bps to 4.4 percent, pointless. If bonds of sub-sovereigns (i.e states) can fetch 7.6 percent, why would a bank lend to any corporate at less than 8 percent?

RBI has many options. But first it has to show it is in charge. It could well have cancelled the first state auction and immediately increased the WMA limits. That would have been a signal to the market that RBI is not going to stomach high rates. It can announce an advance OMO calendar for centre and states. Even if it shows intent, and not a calendar, yields will fall. Some economists have recommended that RBI may even waive mark-to-market accounting for bonds purchased in the auctions during lockdown. It can give banks the option to classify these bonds as HTM (held to maturity). This will take away the fear of likely MTM losses and improve banks’ appetite for government bonds.

RBI can also use the Brahmastra -- buy bonds directly from the governments – states and centre. Most central bankers and economists who have lived through the tough years of automatic monetisation of government deficits that was in vogue till the mid nineties, shudder at the prospect of the return of that unsavoury practice. But RBI may still indicate that it may consider purchasing special COVID bonds that may be non-tradable for now, but with conditions it will be redeemed when normalcy returns. That way governments get money, but investors are reassured that the monetisation is temporary.

In fact, the COVID bonds may well be needed for some urgent fund transfers to the desperately poor. Given the extended lockdown, Rs 500 per woman Jan Dhan holder is a travesty. At least Rs 2,000 for all the 30 crore Jan Dhan holder is warranted. That’s Rs 60,000 crore.

Of course, once the Lakshman Rekha is crossed, there may be a temptation to overuse monetisation, especially in a context when demands on the government are sky-high. But refusing monetisation altogether may underwhelm the government’s response and lead to an even more vicious contraction of the economy.

Money is needed for medical expenses, protecting the vulnerable and to save the financial sector. Yes, the government and RBI need to step in to protect the financial sector with some funds and some relaxations. Here’s a collation of suggestions by well regarded experts:

1. The moratorium needs to be extended backwards. It could include one month over dues as of March 1 since collections were not possible for a better part of the usually high productive month of March. An alternative that is being suggested is what banks may offer is to convert the dues from say February to July (6 months) as a fresh term loan payable at the end of 2 years.

2. The banking sector will face a peculiar cash crunch. It won’t earn interest on its loans but it will have to service deposits. RBI could manage this crunch whenever it emerges through (untargeted) long-term repos.

3. Most companies would have run off all their cash reserves paying salaries and other fixed costs in March and April. If indeed economic activity starts in May, the working capital requirement will shoot up. Banks may be mandated to increase working capital limits as a one-time measure. A level of rule based disbursal may be necessary simply because of the high risk aversion. For MSMEs , the government needs to step in with a partial guarantee.

4. On NPAs, the cry has been to extend the definition to 180 days instead of 90. Either that or a one-time restructuring of loans is absolutely the need of the hour since inactivity of 6 weeks can take six months to return to normalcy.

5. NBFCs and HFCs have been left out in the cold after the moratorium. The supposed help from the LTRO has not reached them. It is being lapped up by Triple A PSU and private companies. Some back-to-back refinancing needs to be arranged either through NHB or NIIF or directly through banks. Otherwise, the mutual funds which hold their bonds will also see dislocation leading to a wider financial sector problem.