Lockdown extension: RBI's steps need to get bigger and bolder

Updated : April 15, 2020 08:35 AM IST

With a further 3-week lockdown, no sight of the peaking of the epidemic globally or in India, and with the IMF forecasting a contraction of the global economy by 3 percent this year, more is called for from RBI.
If what RBI announced on March 27 was a big and bold move, the next round has to be bigger and bolder and sooner, rather than later.
