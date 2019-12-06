Living with dragons: India needs to prepare to bump up against China’s power

Equipped with guns, grenades, and a perfect haircut, loose-cannon special forces officer Leng Feng emerges from retirement to battle the evil American Big Daddy and his mercenary army. Evading armed drones and single-handedly knocking out battle tanks, Leng rescues a small legion of aid workers and cheering natives. His underwater kung-fu skills aren’t enough, though: final retribution has to be delivered by People’s Liberation Army Navy, which rains missiles on to Big Daddy’s evil empire.

Like so films of its genre, Wolf Warrior II — domestic gross, $874 million; the highest non-English take of all time — tells us mainly about the anxieties of pimply teenage boys: Rambo-with-Chinese-characteristics isn’t that different from the original.

Earlier this month, though, India encountered the real-world iteration the Wolf Warrior fantasy, interdicting the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) espionage ship Shi Yan 1 off the Andaman islands — a manifestation of China’s growing ambition and reach in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

The Indian Navy responded professionally, and directed the ship out of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone, but that’s unlikely to be the end of the story. For years now, PLAN ships and submarines have become increasingly active across the Indian Ocean. In time, it’s probable, India will be bumping up against Chinese naval power in its near neighbourhood, just as it has in the Himalayas.

Beijing’s continental rise isn’t uncontested. India has sought security within emerging alliances of states with an interest in upholding the geopolitical status-quo — in the main, Australia and Japan. But, as former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has argued, however, the three major members of this alliance haven’t always been consistently enthusiastic about containing China. There is, moreover, an elephant in the ocean: the United States, whose power underpins the Asian architecture.

Washington's inaction

As the scholar James Fanell has observed, China’s rise has been enabled by a long-standing failure of US resolve to recognise and confront the dangers. In 1974, when the PLA occupied Duncan Island in the Parcel chain, the United States looked away, in the interests of propitiating its new-found ally against the Soviet Union. Fourteen years later, it condoned the slaughter of Vietnamese troops holding Johnson Reef in the Spratly Islands. In 1995, it essentially legitimised the occupation of Mischief Reef, within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines.

Cold logic underpins the United States’ inaction: Beijing’s assertion of power in its near-neighbourhood isn’t enough of a threat to justify the potential costs of military intervention. President Donald Trump might be willing to engage in trade wars with Beijing — but it makes no sense for him to risk a real one over Philippine reefs.

That reality has led many south-east Asian states to make their peace with Beijing. Thailand’s military regime, for example, has purchased Chinese military hardware, granted it access to naval infrastructure, and is even considering building the Kra canal — a 120-kilometre mega-passage that would slash 1,200 kilometres off the route Chinese warships now take to reach South Asian ports, and allow it to bypass the Malacca Straits.

Even though much Chinese investment in the region is dressed up as purely commercial, a study of fifteen port projects by experts Devin Thorne and Ben Spevack concluded that “only six are arguably or potentially profitable”.

For New Delhi, this shift towards China has real consequences: Sri Lanka continues to cede space to China’s interests; as the recent crisis in the Maldives unfolded, PLAN deployed destroyers, a frigate and an amphibious port dock to signal it wouldn’t allow uncontested Indian military intervention.

Few countries have benefitted from the global order as much as China, which makes its desire to rewrite the rules, at first glance, incomprehensible: There’s no obvious payoff from intimidating neighbours who pose no threat. But where the world sees a fire-breathing dragon, the dragon sees the glint of hunters’ spears and sabres. China’s aggression on its periphery isn’t driven by its new economic might; it’s the legacy of deep insecurity.

From 1956, as strains with the Soviet Union deepened, Beijing emerged a strategic orphan. In 1965, the Soviet Union even secretly proposed a joint strike to the United States, to cripple China’s nuclear-weapons programme. From 17 divisions in 1965, Soviet forces facing China in the far-east grew to 27 divisions by 1969.

Instead of backing down, though, China attacked Soviet border guards on Damansky island on the Ussuri river — the first-ever skirmish between troops of nuclear powers. The Soviet Union suffered 58 dead to well over 200 People’s Liberation Army fatalities.

Losing the battle proved a strategic triumph. It persuaded the Soviet Union that, ill-equipped as the PLA might be, its sheer numerical force could create havoc. Even an easy victory, moreover, would only yield an ungovernable, continent-sized begging-bowl.

Persuaded — wrongly — that Moscow was certain to attack by 1985, Chinese paramount leader Deng Xiaoping moved to contain Soviet influence in Asia, by demonstrating his interests and those of the United States were aligned. From 1975, border clashes with Soviet ally Vietnam began to rise sharply — from 439 incidents in 1975 to 1,100 in 1978 — leading, eventually, to war in 1984.

The PLA ended up getting a bloody nose in Vietnam, losing at least 12,192 soldiers. The economic reforms Deng had introduced, paradoxically, contributed to the PLA’s undoing. Xiaoming Zhang’s magisterial history of the China-Vietnam war notes that fewer soldiers joined the army during that decade than at any previous time — and were less than willing to die.

In some cases, the crisis of morale bred low farce: Elements of the 67th Army, on their way out of Laoshan, demanded $1,500 from their 47th Army replacements for all intelligence on enemy positions and firepower. In another case, an armoured unit which did not receive care packages despatched its tanks to surround an infantry division headquarters and demand its share.

Faced with a second period of strategic isolation — this time, in the form of the breakdown of the Sino-United States alliance — China is again turning to coercion. Doklam, like other recent stand-offs in Depsang or Demchok, was not about a road: It was intended as an education in the costs of allying with China’s strategic adversaries.

China’s strength is part steel and part illusion

Like so much to do with military power, China’s great strength is part steel and part illusion. The dragon may indeed breathe fire — but it’s missing a few teeth and claws, and asthmatic to boot. The growth of the military budget — which, it bears mention, has consistently hovered around 2 percent of gross domestic product, the global norm — has helped drag the PLA into the 21st century, but only just. There are areas of excellence, the PLA is still inefficient, bloated and, perhaps most important, untested in war.

Examples aren’t hard to come by. China’s state-of-the-art Type 95 submarines will only be as stealthy as the 1980s Soviet titanium-hulled Akula-class. It’s Dong Feng 21D anti-ship ballistic missile has yet to hit a target moving at realistic speeds. Large parts of the Air Force and Navy are still made up of obsolescent types.

There are more than a few, moreover, who are sceptical of the combat qualities of this new cohort of PLA officers — products of China’s one-child policy, which spawned a generation derisively referred to as 'Little Emperors’. PLA newspapers are replete with stories of new recruits using boarding-school tricks like spitting out red ink to avoid training. “I’d hide under my blanket and cry every night,” former cadet Sun Youpeng, who joined the PLA after graduating from university at the age of 22, told the South China Morning Post in 2014.

Liu Mingfu, a scholar at China’s National Defence University, estimated in a 2012 report that 70 percent of the PLA’s troops were only sons — a number rising to 80 percent among combat troops. In a country with a growing cohort of aged people, with ancient cultural norms against sending only sons to war, the consequences could be significant, Liu noted.

Following 2011 meeting with the United States’ secretary of defence Robert Gates, China’s defence minister, General Liang Guanglie said that while the PLA had indeed demonstrated increased technological capacitbility, “I also firmly believe that in terms of the level of modernisation of the PLA, we can by no means call ourselves an advanced military force”. “The gap between us and that of advanced countries is at least two to three decades”.

“Without actual combat experience proving (or disproving) the effectiveness of the PLA’s new weapons systems and force structure,” expert Dennis Blasko has noted, “some degree of uncertainty in the senior Chinese leadership’s collective mind likely will exist for many years and may serve as a brake to moving from assertiveness to overt military aggression”.

Those years need to be used intelligently by India. As scholar Abjijnan Rej has argued, the problem isn’t India’s decade of anaemic military budgets. For every one rupee China spent on new military equipment, it spends Rs 0.75 on personnel, reflecting decade-long, sustained reforms. India’s case, personnel costs have bloated. In 2017, India spent more than 2.3 times on its personnel costs than what it did on buying new equipment, an increase from its 2010 ratio of a little more than 1.4.