The recent announcement made by the government on liberalising access to geospatial data is likely to bolster the economy and bring about development in several sectors.

Location information is an integral part of the modern digital ecosystem and critical for unlocking economic, social and environmental opportunities for sustainable growth and development of the country. Besides location-based services such as e-commerce, delivery and logistics and urban transport, this data is also essential for more traditional sectors of the economy such as agriculture, construction, mines and minerals.

Geospatial data relates to data about the natural or man-made, physical or imaginary features whether above the ground or below, boundaries, points of interest, natural phenomena, mobility data, weather patterns and statistical information.

Over the years, India has shown progress in the area of capturing geospatial data through ground-based survey techniques, photogrammetry using manned/unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite-based remote sensing, mobile phone sensors and other techniques.

The liberalisation of the mapping policy will remove the restrictions on the use of geospatial data and is expected to spur the participation of private sector in this area. The availability of data and modern mapping technologies to Indian companies is also crucial for achieving the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the vision for a five trillion-dollar economy.

India presently relies heavily on foreign resources for mapping technologies and services. Liberalisation of the mapping industry and democratization of existing datasets will boost domestic innovation and enable Indian companies to compete in the global mapping ecosystem by leveraging modern geospatial technologies.

The guidelines will liberalize the acquisition and production of geospatial data which in turn will play a pivotal role in achieving the GDP goals. Availability of comprehensive, highly accurate, granular and constantly updated representation of geospatial data will benefit the different sectors of the economy.

The existing policy was dotted with several rules and regulations and impeded growth. With the new policy, a lot of geospatial data that used to be in the restricted zone will be freely available now and some of the policies/guidelines that used to regulate such information have been rendered obsolete and redundant.

-Vanita Srivastava is an independent health and science journalist and is currently working as Senior Project Scientist at IIT Delhi. The views expressed are personal.