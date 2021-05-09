  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

Updated : May 09, 2021 02:16:13 IST

People approach India Cares on Twitter with requests and they get on to the job of helping people.
It is a Twitter platform curated by a senior IPS officer from Odisha, Arun Bothra along with a team of civil servants, housewives and students.
India Cares has started a campaign ‘Vaccine Liya Kya’ to promote vaccination.
Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month
Published : May 09, 2021 02:16 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

Expect 1.2% drop in GDP due to COVID-19 second wave; may see a 3rd wave: S&P Global

Expect 1.2% drop in GDP due to COVID-19 second wave; may see a 3rd wave: S&P Global

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement