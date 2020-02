Section 5 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (Act) prohibits the extent of judicial intervention in matters governed by the Act. It categorically states that notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, in matters governed by Part I of the Act, no judicial authority shall intervene except where so provided. Moreover, Section 8 of the Act provides that if any matter is the subject matter of arbitration then the judicial authority shall refer such matter for arbitration. The above provisions of the Act set out the purpose of arbitration proceedings which aims at no judicial intervention in matters governed by arbitration.

Further, it is a settled law that disputes relating to rights in personam (interest protected solely against specific individuals) are considered to be arbitrable disputes whereas disputes relating to rights in rem (right exercisable against the world at large) are required to be adjudicated by courts and public tribunals, and therefore, non-arbitrable.

It is, therefore, to be examined, whether allegations of ‘fraud’, which is primarily a criminal offence, can be decided by way of arbitration, if it relates to a dispute arising out of a commercial contract having an arbitration clause.

The allegation of ‘fraud’

In Abdul Kadir Shamsuddin Bubere v. Madhav Prabhakar Oak , serious allegations of ‘fraud’ were held by the Court to be a sufficient ground for not making a reference to arbitration. The Supreme Court opined that merely because some allegations have been made that accounts are not correct or that certain items are exaggerated and so on, is not enough to induce the Court to refuse to make a reference to arbitration.

The same principle was followed in the case of N. Radhakrishnan v. Maestro Engineers and Ors. However, the above judgment in N. Radhakrishnan case was held to be per incuriam in Swiss Timing Ltd. v. Commonwealth Games 2010 Organising Committee and application under Section 11 of the Act was allowed holding that a plea of ‘serious fraud’ can be adequately taken care of even by the arbitrator.

The issue of arbitrability of fraud appears to have been settled by the Supreme Court in A. Ayyasamy vs. A. Paramasivam and Ors, wherein it was laid down that allegation of fraud simplicitor may not be a ground to nullify the effect of arbitration agreement between the parties. It may be done where there are very serious allegations of fraud which make a virtual case of criminal offence or where allegations of fraud are so complicated that it becomes absolutely essential that such complex issues can be decided only by a civil court on the appreciation of the voluminous evidence that needs to be produced. The court further held that the judgment in Swiss Timing did not overrule the N. Radhakrishnan judgment (passed under Section 8 of the Act), as it was passed under Section 11 of the Act and therefore, cannot be deemed to have precedential value.

What the Act says

The Act, does not in specific terms, exclude any category of disputes from arbitrability. Section 8 of the Act mandates that where an action is brought before a judicial authority in a matter which is the subject of an arbitration agreement, parties shall be referred by it to arbitration.

However, it is pertinent to analyse whether a dispute is arbitrable or not. As mentioned above, the principles laid down under various case laws suggests that the non-arbitrable disputes are those which are relating to any right in rem and are therefore generally considered by the courts as appropriate for decision by public fora (ordinary civil/criminal courts). Also, there are classes of disputes which fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of special fora (special courts) established under special statutes which excludes the jurisdiction of ordinary civil courts.

Insofar as the allegation of ‘fraud’ in a dispute arising out of a commercial contract having an arbitration clause is concerned, the Supreme Court in World Sport Group (Mauritius) Ltd. v. MSM Satellite (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, did not refuse a foreign seated award from enforcement on the ground that it had decided on the allegations of ‘fraud’. In cases of domestic arbitrations, the judgment in A. Ayyasamy has settled that a mere allegation of fraud simplicitor is arbitrable and an allegation of serious fraud is non-arbitrable. However, any specific criteria for determining an allegation of ‘fraud’ to be ‘mere’ or of a ‘serious’ nature has not been laid down by the Supreme Court. It may be inferred from the judgment that any allegation of ‘fraud’ which makes a virtual case of criminal offence or is of such a nature that permeates the entire contract, and subsequently makes it a subject matter of right in rem, would be treated as ‘serious frauds’.

Section 16 of the Act provides that an arbitral tribunal can rule on its own jurisdiction. Accordingly, the arbitral tribunal is empowered to decide whether allegations of ‘fraud’ are ‘mere’ or ‘serious’. The tribunal will be then required to refer the dispute to courts if the same pertains to ‘serious fraud’ or decide the disputes if it only alleges ‘mere fraud’.

Pritha Jha is Partner at Pioneer Legal.