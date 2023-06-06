Legal Digest: Third party insurer can’t deduct Mediclaim from the compensation

Third party compensation follows of course but that is something statutory, ordained by the law. So, if the victim benefits twice to that extent, so be it. He should not be penalised for taking a Mediclaim policy.

In a legal case —Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd. vs Aman Sanjay Tak and Another, the Bombay High Court recently laid down the sagacious proposition that when two separate premiums--Mediclaim premium by the accident victim and third-party liability by the owner of the vehicle-- are paid in respect of the same cause of action namely motor accident, the two are independent claims and are not adjustable against each other.

In March 2014, one Aman Tak was riding a motorcycle along with a friend. A motor dumper collided with the motorcycle resulting in injuries to the bike riders, giving rise to cause of action under the Motor Vehicles Act towards third party compensation. Tak claimed that he suffered partial permanent disability of neurological nature and has difficulty in walking, memory loss and difficulty in maintaining balance.

The Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal awarded him a compensation including medical expenses of Rs. 14,44,314 towards third party liability which Reliance had to foot. To mitigate its liability Reliance’s advocate contended that the claimant had earlier received medical reimbursement of Rs. 12,17,592/- from another insurance company under the Mediclaim policy which according to him needed to be set off against the compensation and Reliance needed to pay only the balance.

The Court ruled that the two insurance policies were different. One was for health insurance taken by the victim himself. The other was compulsory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to meet third party compensation----the law forbids a vehicle on road unless it has a third-party cover. The third-party insurer has no business to look into the other claims if any made by the victim.

This is a fine judgement because contrary wise, the Mediclaim insurer could have similarly claimed that since the matter was also covered by third party insurance, it would first settle the Mediclaim and seek reimbursement from the third-party insurer. That would have set a bad precedent and penalised the victim. Each insurance is separate, claim under each separate and settlement under each separate. That the victim benefits twice is beside the point because invariably Mediclaim is the first shield for any victim in the absence of which he would have to meet hefty hospitalisation expenses himself first.

Third party compensation follows of course but that is something statutory, ordained by the law. So, if the victim benefits twice to that extent, so be it. He should not be penalised for taking a Mediclaim policy.

Consultant doctors aren’t employees of the hospital

In Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Versus M/s. Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Limited, ITAT Chennai on 12th April 2023 held that consultant doctors attending on patients in the hospital are not its employees and hence tax is not deductible under section 192 towards salary. The hospital was therefore right in subjecting remuneration to them to TDS under section 194J in their capacity as consultants offering professional services.

Often the tax department is at loggerheads with the establishments which it perceives as employers. It is a settled law that the employer-employee relationship does not exist when professionals with expertise in their chosen fields enjoy a fair bit of freedom on how they should discharge their duties and how they would divide their time and are not tied down to one particular establishment.

There are ‘on call’ doctors who flit from one hospital to another during the course of a busy day. Obviously, they cannot be the employees of all such hospitals. In this case, the doctors concerned had taken their own medical negligence policies which fortified the view that they were independent professionals.

Hospitals also benefit by not employing too many full-time doctors as to such consultant directors, normally the fees are rationally and suitably shared. To wit, if the consultation fee is Rs 500, as a rule of thumb, the hospital might retain Rs 200 and pay the consultant doctor only the balance of Rs 300 periodically. The rationale is simple----the hospital offers its physical and hospital infrastructure besides the services of the supporting staff. It is a win-win for both.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

