Legal Digest: Third party insurer can’t deduct Mediclaim from the compensation

Third party compensation follows of course but that is something statutory, ordained by the law. So, if the victim benefits twice to that extent, so be it. He should not be penalised for taking a Mediclaim policy.

In a legal case —Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd. vs Aman Sanjay Tak and Another, the Bombay High Court recently laid down the sagacious proposition that when two separate premiums--Mediclaim premium by the accident victim and third-party liability by the owner of the vehicle-- are paid in respect of the same cause of action namely motor accident, the two are independent claims and are not adjustable against each other.

In March 2014, one Aman Tak was riding a motorcycle along with a friend. A motor dumper collided with the motorcycle resulting in injuries to the bike riders, giving rise to cause of action under the Motor Vehicles Act towards third party compensation. Tak claimed that he suffered partial permanent disability of neurological nature and has difficulty in walking, memory loss and difficulty in maintaining balance.