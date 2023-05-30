Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable

Income tax law follows the principles of natural justice including the principle that one is innocent unless proven guilty. Certain laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act- 2002 (PMLA) explicitly dissociate themselves from this fundamental principle and cast the burden of proving innocence on the accused.

The Delhi Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on 12th April in MA Projects Private Limited vs Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (ACIT) has quashed the penalty notice, which was silent on the specification of charges. An omnibus notice is not enough to sustain penalty imposed under the income tax Act.

Several High Courts too have in the past taken the principled stand that when the tax officials impose penalty for tax evasion, the notice must explicitly and unambiguously bring out the facts of the case and examine them in the light of the relevant sections of the law that have been violated and only thereafter penalise the assessee.

Penalty based on mere suspicions or hunches cannot be sustained in law. A watertight case must be made out while subjecting an assessee to penalty. The Tribunal rightly squashed the penalty notice couched in generalities. A penalty section is a damning one resulting in the one accused of tax evasion paying a penalty ranging from 100 percent to 300 percent of the tax sought to be evaded.

Therefore, such sections cannot be invoked lightly and certainly not before the assessing officer has thoroughly examined the facts and circumstances of the case and passed s speaking order.

Income tax law follows the principles of natural justice including the principle that one is innocent unless proven guilty. Certain laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act- 2002 (PMLA) explicitly dissociate themselves from this fundamental principle and cast the burden of proving innocence on the accused but unless the law itself says so, the onus is on the prosecution to prove the guilt of the accused. The Tribunal has done well to reiterate this sound principle in the context of income tax penalty.

Bail under PMLA is not there for the asking after charge sheet is filed On 15 th May, the Apex Court in Directorate of Enforcement vs Aditya Tripathi batted for the ED while holding that the mere fact that charge sheet has been filed for the predicate offences is not a ground to release the accused on bail.

The Directorate of Enforcement had challenged the order passed by the Telangana High Court granting bail to an accused in a money laundering case arising out of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. This case was registered in Madhya Pradesh in connection with awarding contract by the Madhya Pradesh Water Corporation. T

he following part of the Apex Court verdict is important:

“It appears that what weighed with the High Court is that charge sheet has been filed against respective respondent No. 1 – accused and therefore, the investigation is completed. However, the High. Court has failed to notice and appreciate that. the investigation with respect to the scheduled offences under the PML Act, 2002 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is still going on”

This is important in the light of the fact that often there is a misplaced criticism by opposition parties that denial of bail even after filing of chargesheet is draconian. Money laundering is a sophisticated crime where establishing the trail is a painstaking process and often takes a long time.

People sometimes innocently wonder why the one raided is being proceeded against when nothing was found in his residence or bank locker. But a money launderer often tries to convert black money into legit by indulging in a series of back-to-back transactions and bank transfers that obfuscates the trail especially when kit disappears into a bank account located in a clandestine haven with banking secrecy law thrown in.

The Apex Court also observed that the fact that others earlier named in the case have been discharged or granted bail does not automatically mean the principal accused should also be similarly let off. This judgement strengthens the hands of the ED and recognises the difficulty of securing conviction in money laundering cases. It also recognises the fact that while granting bail once the charge sheet is filed could be the norm, under the PMLA it need not be because once out on bail the accused could go about erasing or obfuscating the trail.

Money laundering is a sophisticated, white-collar crime and hence normal principles of natural justice must yield to the rigours of PMLA.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

