Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable

Income tax law follows the principles of natural justice including the principle that one is innocent unless proven guilty. Certain laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act- 2002 (PMLA) explicitly dissociate themselves from this fundamental principle and cast the burden of proving innocence on the accused.

The Delhi Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on 12th April in MA Projects Private Limited vs Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (ACIT) has quashed the penalty notice, which was silent on the specification of charges. An omnibus notice is not enough to sustain penalty imposed under the income tax Act.

Several High Courts too have in the past taken the principled stand that when the tax officials impose penalty for tax evasion, the notice must explicitly and unambiguously bring out the facts of the case and examine them in the light of the relevant sections of the law that have been violated and only thereafter penalise the assessee.