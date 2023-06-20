The Tribunal rejected the contention of IT department that since the assessee had joint ownership in the other five flats as well, he was not eligible for section 54F exemption. And it rightly held that his beneficial ownership was confined to only one flat.

LTCG TAX EXEMPTION

The Mumbai Bench of the Income tax Appellate Tribunal (the tribunal) on 22 nd May 2023 in Zainul Abedin Ghaswala vs CIT(A), NFAC gave a pragmatic judgement disregarding technicalities. This appellate has thus overruled the single residence rider in the long term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption provision.