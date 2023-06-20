5 Min(s) Read
The Tribunal rejected the contention of IT department that since the assessee had joint ownership in the other five flats as well, he was not eligible for section 54F exemption. And it rightly held that his beneficial ownership was confined to only one flat.
LTCG TAX EXEMPTION
The Mumbai Bench of the Income tax Appellate Tribunal (the tribunal) on 22nd May 2023 in Zainul Abedin Ghaswala vs CIT(A), NFAC gave a pragmatic judgement disregarding technicalities. This appellate has thus overruled the single residence rider in the long term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption provision.
In the Zainul Abedin matter, the assessee claimed exemption from long term capital gains (LTCG) tax under section 54F which says if a person who has earned LTCG from a property other than a residential property rolls over the proceeds of such sale into a residential property within the prescribed time. This time period is defined as within one year before such sale or within two years after such sale in case of purchase of a residential property and within three years from sale in case of construction of a residential property. So the assessee is exempted from tax thereon.