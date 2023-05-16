Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

Breaking News
homeviews NewsLegal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

By S Murlidharan  May 16, 2023 11:30:45 AM IST (Published)

Under the Income tax Act, the rental income is taxable being an Indian income emanating from a source located in India.  But now there is a double whammy.  The recent GST-AAR Karnataka ruling could trigger a rethink among NRIs on the desirability of courting trouble for themselves and their aged parents by resorting to GPA.

GST ON GPA:

In the tax matter of Nagabhushana Narayana (at GST AAR Karnataka), the Authority for Advance Rulings, Karnataka (AAR) on 13th April 2023 held that a general power of attorney (GPA) holder is a service provider and hence liable to pay service tax on the activity of providing rental services. 
Narayana is a resident of California, USA, and is therefore a non-resident in India.  Generally, when services are imported from a person residing abroad, GST is payable by the resident of the service under the reverse charge mechanism.  But the AAR set aside this argument finding that Narayana’s mother was his GPA and a resident of Bangalore.  She thus was his agent and offered the services of renting on his behalf.  She was vicariously liable to be assessed as a representative assessee.  
