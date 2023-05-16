Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

Under the Income tax Act, the rental income is taxable being an Indian income emanating from a source located in India. But now there is a double whammy. The recent GST-AAR Karnataka ruling could trigger a rethink among NRIs on the desirability of courting trouble for themselves and their aged parents by resorting to GPA.

GST ON GPA:

In the tax matter of Nagabhushana Narayana (at GST AAR Karnataka), the Authority for Advance Rulings, Karnataka (AAR) on 13 th April 2023 held that a general power of attorney (GPA) holder is a service provider and hence liable to pay service tax on the activity of providing rental services.