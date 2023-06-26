It is simply not possible for the Railways to guard each compartment assiduously nor is it possible for it to ensure that intruders, thieves and trespassers did not enter the train. In other words, a train is not like an aircraft which is completely sealed once its doors are tightly shut.

Case 1: Theft in train is not a deficiency of service

The Supreme Court on 16th June in Station Superintendent & Another vs Surender Bhola matter overruled the decision of the district consumer forum as upheld by the state and the national consumer forums that it was a case of deficiency of service under the Consumer Protection Act. The case was related to a theft in train when a bona fide passenger lost his rupees one lac cash tied on his person round his belt.

The SC judgement presumably would have been the same had the loss been of jewellery in a running train or for that matter any other movable property or goods. The apex court rightly wondered how the consequences of such losses occasioned by the carelessness of the traveller could be laid at the doors of the Railways.