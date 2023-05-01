​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) enables the foreign company taxable in India on its Indian income as well as its Indian subsidiary to come clean with facts and figures about a transaction or series of transactions before the income tax authorities who would be later on bound by their own consent given in advance except where deviations are beyond the agreed limits.

On 19 th April, the Supreme Court annulled the law laid down by the Karnataka High Court in June 2018 Softbrands case to the effect that determination of arm’s length price by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal is irrevocably final and cannot be the subject matter of scrutiny by the high court.

The income tax authorities are invariably suspicious of related party transactions between MNCs and their Indian subsidiaries on the ground that they are innately vitiated by the closeness of relationship subsisting between them.

In other words, there is a lurking suspicion that MNCs always try to minimise their world-wide tax bill. The Indian tax authorities try to guard their turf by finding out the arm’s length price which means a price determined by an independent buyer in negotiation with an independent seller. That is of course easier said than done because the size, frequency and complexities surrounding a transaction often influence the final outcome especially if a product is made to order and is not the run of the mill stuff.

Advance Pricing

The SC ruling is now going to be lapped up by the income tax department which is the major litigant on arm’s length pricing matters with as many as 219 appeals from the tribunal order being challenged by it before HC and SC and just 5 appeals being made by the assessees. Be that as it may.

Chastened MNCs and their Indian subsidiaries have learnt a lesson by and large----it is sensible, less expensive and more conducive to certainty to smoke the peace pipe with the income tax department. The applications filed under the Advance Pricing Agreements (APA) mechanism are for predetermination of arm’s length prices for certain periods in MNCs’ dealings with related parties in India.

The APA, introduced in 2012 is of a piece with advance rulings mechanism obtaining generally under various fiscal laws. It enables the foreign company taxable in India on its Indian income as well as its Indian subsidiary to come clean with facts and figures about a transaction or series of transactions before the income tax authorities who would be later on bound by their own consent given in advance except where deviations are beyond the agreed limits.

APA then is the best conciliatory approach with the department. It makes for certainty and spares one of anxiety associated with an acrimonious relationship with the authorities.

The Karnataka High Court ruling in 2018 was based on the legal position that the income tax appellate tribunal (ITAT) is the ultimate fact finding body with HC stepping in only if interpretation of law was involved. But the Apex Court obviously feels that arm’s length pricing is not invariably about facts and figures but could be a mix of both interpretation of law and facts.

Black money Act and Income tax Act cannot be simultaneously invoked

The Delhi Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on 13 th April has held in DCIT Versus Ashok Kumar Singh that once additions have been made under the Black Money Act, the same additions cannot be simultaneously made under the normal provisions of the income tax Act.

The Narendra Modi government enacted the black money (Undisclosed foreign income & assets) and Imposition of tax Act, 2015 (the black money Act) as a permanent statute as opposed to the earlier one-time tax amnesty schemes that sprung up almost quinquennially in India. Under it, if a resident is found to stashed away assets abroad without disclosure or has undisclosed income from abroad, they would be taxed at 30 percent plus 90 percent penalty thus making a grand tally of 120 percent deterrent tax on foreign black money.

What the Delhi Tribunal has held now is having filed a case against the assessee under the black money Act, the assessing officer cannot simultaneously invoke the normal provisions of the income tax Act which he said he did by way of abundant caution in order to protect Revenue interest just in case the case under the black money law went against the Revenue. The Tribunal did well to reiterate that there cannot be a double whammy---no one can be punished twice for the same offence.

The doctrine of double jeopardy is a rule that states that no one should be put twice in peril for the same offence. “No individual shall be arrested and punished for the same offence more than once,” the Indian Constitution says in article 20(2). The Tribunal has gone a step further and said not only can there be a double punishment but no double prosecution too of the same offence. Incidentally, this is also of a piece with the legal principle that a special dispensation shut out the normal or routine dispensation.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

