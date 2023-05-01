​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) enables the foreign company taxable in India on its Indian income as well as its Indian subsidiary to come clean with facts and figures about a transaction or series of transactions before the income tax authorities who would be later on bound by their own consent given in advance except where deviations are beyond the agreed limits.

On 19 th April, the Supreme Court annulled the law laid down by the Karnataka High Court in June 2018 Softbrands case to the effect that determination of arm’s length price by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal is irrevocably final and cannot be the subject matter of scrutiny by the high court.

The income tax authorities are invariably suspicious of related party transactions between MNCs and their Indian subsidiaries on the ground that they are innately vitiated by the closeness of relationship subsisting between them.