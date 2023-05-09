Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues

The overriding preference to workers’ dues is a communist construct. IBC has resolutely moved away from it thus batting for the secured creditors. It is another matter that often even secured creditors have to take a huge haircut in the region of 90 percent under IBC whose aim is first to keep a financially tottering company alive.

The Supreme Court on 2nd May upheld section 327 (7) the Companies Act, 2013, that says workers’ dues will not get preferential payment in case of liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). The apex court s dismissed a batch of petition led by Moser Baer Karamchari Union seeking to strike down Section 327(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 as arbitrary and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The Court made it clear that the earlier enactments namely the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies Act, 2013 might have given overriding importance and priority to workers’ dues but with the advent of IBC----with its thrust on making the lot of secured creditors who more often than not are the public sector banks a lot better---has changed this skew in favour of the workers.

Accordingly, in the IBC scheme of things, a secured creditor can choose to stay away from the liquidation proceedings and realise the mortgage assets himself without conceding anything to workers. But if he relinquishes his security in favor of the liquidator then the proceeds shall be distributed under the IBC waterfall mechanism.

Accordingly, the insolvency resolution process costs and the liquidations costs shall be first paid in full. Second comes the workmen dues for the period of twenty-four months preceding the commencement of liquidation and debts owned to secured creditors in the event of he having relinquished security in favor of the liquidator. Thirdly, wages and unpaid dues of employees other than workmen for the period of twelve months before liquidation and so on. Government dues have been pushed to the fifth in pecking order under IBC.

The Apex Court thus has resolutely upheld the Parliamentary worldview that secured creditors must rank at the top of pecking order subject to liquidation cost being met out of the various tranche of realisations by the liquidator and subject to the secured creditors yielding to workmen dues for 24 months Pari passu. In other words, workmen can ride piggyback on secured creditors but only to the extent of 24 months’ dues and not fully.

The overriding preference to workers’ dues is a communist construct. IBC has resolutely moved away from it thus batting for the secured creditors. It is another matter that often even secured creditors have to take a huge haircut in the region of 90 percent under IBC whose aim is first to keep a financially tottering company alive as a going concern failing which alone liquidation is pursued.

Icebox---is it invariably a depreciable asset?

The Delhi Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on 12th April in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Versus DCIT upheld the decision of the CIT (A) that while sign boards provided by the soft drink manufacturer to his retail sellers were a revenue expenditure deductible in toto from his sale revenue, the cost of iceboxes provided to the same retail sellers were not so in view of they giving enduring benefit and hence only qualified as plant and machinery qualifying for depreciation.

The company argued with a great deal of conviction that ice boxes indeed gave lasting benefiting to a buyer but on the facts of the case, it ought to be treated as a revenue expenditure because actually both sign board and ice box were marketing expenses to boost the sale of the manufacturer. In other words, there was no lasting benefit to it inasmuch as the iceboxes were no longer available with the manufacturer for his storage purposes but were handed over gratis to the retailers to promote the sale of its soft drink.

It does seem the Tribunal has taken a rigid and unpragmatic stand. The High Court may if an appeal is filed against the tribunal take a more realistic view of things, and empathise with the manufacturer. After all, what is a capital asset for one may not be so for another.

To wit, jewellery is a capital asset for a housewife but for the jeweller who sold it, it was his stock-in-trade begetting him business profits and not capital gains. So, whether an expenditure is revenue or capital in nature cannot be straightjacketed into a rigid formula but be weighed on the scales of pragmatism and usage.

Let us face it, iceboxes at restaurants are their capital assets ineligible for straight revenue deduction but only in phases as depreciation. Iceboxes bought for distribution to retailers by soft drink manufacturers however are marketing expenses, period. Let us also call the duplicitous treatment given to sign boards. If iceboxes give an enduring benefit, so do sign boards. Sauce for goose should be sauce for gander also!

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

