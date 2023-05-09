Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues

The overriding preference to workers’ dues is a communist construct. IBC has resolutely moved away from it thus batting for the secured creditors. It is another matter that often even secured creditors have to take a huge haircut in the region of 90 percent under IBC whose aim is first to keep a financially tottering company alive.

The Supreme Court on 2nd May upheld section 327 (7) the Companies Act, 2013, that says workers’ dues will not get preferential payment in case of liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). The apex court s dismissed a batch of petition led by Moser Baer Karamchari Union seeking to strike down Section 327(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 as arbitrary and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The Court made it clear that the earlier enactments namely the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies Act, 2013 might have given overriding importance and priority to workers’ dues but with the advent of IBC----with its thrust on making the lot of secured creditors who more often than not are the public sector banks a lot better---has changed this skew in favour of the workers.