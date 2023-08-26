Case 1: Freedom of expression includes the right to vent one’s feelings against employer

The Madras High Court recently upheld the right to vent and group privacy in a case involving an employee of Tamil Nadu Grama Bank. On 29 th July 2022, an employee posted his feelings about the management which obviously wasn’t in praise of the management but against it. He was promptly issued a memo by the employer.

The Judge while setting aside the memo said every person has a right to give vent to his feelings so long as the comments were not abusive and within the limits of decency.

Though the norms of freedom for government employees were much more severe and restricted, the Judge found nothing wrong with the disgruntled employee sharing his views in the group.

The Judge went on to observe that if nobody can take offence to chat over a cup of tea, nobody equally can take offence to a post meant for a select group. Obviously, there was a mole or tale carrier in the group who gave away his colleague to curry favour with the management. Right to freedom of expression includes the right to vent one’s feelings against his or her employer.

Case 2: Trademark should not be confusing

The Delhi High Court has stayed the mark ‘novakind’ as it confused the minds of consumers of ‘mankind’, an existing trademark. It is a well-settled proposition of the intellectual property law that a trademark or brand name should not be deceptively similar to an existing one especially if the two happen to be in the same product category which in the case on hand was pharmaceutical preparations.

To be sure, the two names don’t come similarly off one’s tongue. Yet to a layman imitation of the word ‘kind’ can give the impression that the two come from the same stable. A trademark is built assiduously over years as to represent quality, reputation and consumer satisfaction and no Johnny-come-lately should be allowed upstage the existing mark with deception.

Case 3: Cash which isn’t part of business can’t be seized

In a matter between State Tax Officer (IB) & ORS. vs Shabu George & ANR, the Supreme Court of India on 31 st July 2023 drew a line between cash which was part of stock in trade and cash which wasn’t found in the premises of a business during the course of a tax raid.

The raid was done by the central GST authorities and cash seized. The businessman contended that a large part of the cash was a gift. The Kerala high Court on a writ petition ordered the release of the cash and the Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition of the tax department.

Incidentally, gifts come handy to explain away unexplained cash. Political parties routinely do so in rallies where a fawning village pradhan presents a purse to the party supremo as token of love from the villagers. Likewise, a musician explained away cash as gift given to him by his fans on his 60 th Birthday. Gifts come as a convenient alibi as one can get away easily by proffering it.

After all, if a person was found with a cash of Rs 10 lakh, it is not difficult for him to say he invited guests on his 60 th birthday where his fans numbering 500 gave a cash gift of Rs 2000 each. Now no tax officer is going to gun after all the 500 guests who in any case can easily account for Rs 2000.

Case 4: Repair shop and ESI cover

Repair service using power in a shop is amount to running a factory and this is amenable to paying Employees' State Insurance (ESI).

In a recent matter of M/S JP Lights India vs Regional Director, ESI Corporation, Bangalore, the Supreme Court came to the aid of small shops that do repair using power. Use of power entails certain responsibilities on the employer both under the Factories Act, 1948 and the Employees State Insurance Act. So, where a shop both sells goods and carries out repair using power, it has to contribute ESI for the welfare of the workers and their families.

—This column, Legal Digest, interprets various case verdicts or procedures and their implications in the current social and business scenario. The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.