Legal Digest | Power of Attorney can never confer ownership of property

A general power of attorney (GPA) is not per se fraudulent or devious. For example, if a person is too old to manage his property including selling it by attending to numerous formalities culminating in registration of the sale at the jurisdictional sub-registrar’s office, he may legitimately resort to his trusted friend or close relative to do the legwork on his behalf by executing a comprehensive GPA so that such appointee may do all such things as he himself could have done.

Nothing wrong in this as held by the Apex Court earlier in Suraj Lamp & Industries (P) Ltd vs State of Haryana & Another on 11 October, 2011, while deprecating the widely prevalent practice in Delhi and NCR regions of selling properties though what is called SA+Will+GPA (hereinafter called POA sale) in order to avoid stamp duty by the buyer and capital gains tax by the seller.

Now the Supreme Court in Ghanshyam v Yogendra Rathi (2023 LiveLaw (SC) 479) while still reiterating what it said in Suraj Lamp, came to the rescue of hapless and gullible POA buyer. The Apex Court showed remarkable sagacity in not being rigid and condemning a POA buyer to stew in his own juice by being remiss in not getting the POA sale (recognised by section 53A of the registration Act) formalised by getting it registered under section 54 of the registration Act through a conveyance deed executed before the sub-registrar.

Is there a contradiction between section 53A and section 54? The answer is no. The former as the SC has pointed out in Ghanshyam vs Yogendra Rathi matter is to protect the genuine buyer. In Delhi for example there was no freehold ownership conferred by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) till the beginning of the current century; the allottees of flats by the DDA were given only a 99-year leasehold rights.

So, the leasehold owners were frustrated and their hands were tied. Thus, was born the concept of POA sale. The buyers and sellers started entering into deals that broke the logjam----enter into agreement to sell, write a will in favour of the buyer and give him a POA. Armed with these three documents, the buyer thought he was secure. And the seller got the much-needed liquidity. In fact, section 53A was inserted to protect such genuine and hapless buyers despite the lack of registered title. The SC in Ghanshyam case has now called section 53A conferring possessory title and cautioned that it is decidedly inferior to the registered title. The SC has thus not condemned section 53A as encouraging Faustian deals.

As can be expected what starts as a genuine measure to overcome legal hurdles and constraints soon degenerates into illegal activities in the hands of crooks and land mafia who took advantage of lack of registration to hoodwink genuine buyers by carrying on merrily multiple POA sales which gave sleepless nights to buyers of the same property besides pitting them against each other in legal and murderous battles.

The SC has also vividly recorded how such degenerated practice robs the government of its revenue---no stamp duty and capital gains tax. Such stealthy deals also encouraged black money (read cash) playing a big role in real estate transactions. The government of course has roped in section 53A or POA deals into the capital gains net but without much success as stealthy transactions are never reported voluntarily to the authorities.

A conjoint reading of SC in Suraj Lamp and Yogendra gives rise to the following conclusions and propositions:

1. GPA for overcoming constraints of distance and age/fitness is kosher because such POA holder never seeks title or ownership but instead often magnanimously offers his services as labour of love;

2. Section 53A is legal and constitutional but the buyer takes a huge risk. Till the sub-registrar’s records show him as the owner, he is bound to have sleepless nights despite the Will which as the SC rightly pointed out is useless till the death of the seller and there is nothing like an irrevocable will which term indeed is an oxymoron as one can write fresh wills every now and then. The last Will is final.

3. Yet, the seller cannot take advantage of the lack of registration to hoodwink the buyer having got full consideration as per agreement and agreed to put the buyer in possession of property. If the seller continues to occupy the property he is treated as trespasser and eviction proceedings can be launched.

A fine balancing act indeed. The SC must be complimented for taking a nuanced position.

— S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are personal.

