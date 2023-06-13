Legal Digest | Power of Attorney can never confer ownership of property

What starts as a genuine measure to overcome legal hurdles and constraints soon degenerates into illegal activities in the hands of crooks and land mafia who took advantage of lack of registration to hoodwink genuine buyers by carrying on merrily multiple POA sales which gave sleepless nights to buyers.

A general power of attorney (GPA) is not per se fraudulent or devious. For example, if a person is too old to manage his property including selling it by attending to numerous formalities culminating in registration of the sale at the jurisdictional sub-registrar’s office, he may legitimately resort to his trusted friend or close relative to do the legwork on his behalf by executing a comprehensive GPA so that such appointee may do all such things as he himself could have done.

Nothing wrong in this as held by the Apex Court earlier in Suraj Lamp & Industries (P) Ltd vs State of Haryana & Another on 11 October, 2011, while deprecating the widely prevalent practice in Delhi and NCR regions of selling properties though what is called SA+Will+GPA (hereinafter called POA sale) in order to avoid stamp duty by the buyer and capital gains tax by the seller.