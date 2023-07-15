Learnings from a meeting between two legends — AR Rahman and Dr L Subramaniam

The interaction between Rahman and Subramaniam is filled with an energy that is both empowering and inspiring. Their shared enthusiasm and curiosity create an atmosphere that fosters growth and exploration. Rahman and Subramaniam's meeting serves as a shining example, inspiring us to approach life with humility, curiosity, and a genuine desire to grow.

Success isn't just about how much you've accomplished or how knowledgeable you are. It's about your willingness to learn and how far you're willing to push yourself. Recently, I stumbled upon a video that exemplifies the essence of success — a meeting between two legends: AR Rahman and Dr L Subramaniam.

In the video, dated July 5, Rahman and Subramaniam, a virtuosic violinist, share a beautiful moment as Rahman sets out to learn the nuances of a new instrument from the master himself. The energy between them is empowering, pure, and refreshingly genuine. It's like witnessing two kids discovering a new toy, except these are musical geniuses who have achieved countless accolades.

It starts with Dr Subramaniam asking Rahman about the new instrument, Haaken Continuum, and its capabilities. Rahman, despite his fame and accomplishments, and 13 years of playing this difficult-to-master instrument, openly admits his limited knowledge. He displays a genuine curiosity and eagerness to learn, setting the stage for an incredible exchange. It's a beautiful reminder that even the greatest masters understand the value of humility and that true learning never stops.

The interaction is filled with an energy that is both empowering and inspiring. Their shared enthusiasm and curiosity create an atmosphere that fosters growth and exploration. It's incredible to witness the positivity that radiates from these musical legends. Their interaction reminds us that success isn't just about personal achievements; it's also about supporting and encouraging others along the way.

A Promise to Learn

As the video nears its end, Rahman makes a heartfelt promise to Subramaniam. He pledges to visit the maestro's house whenever he's free to continue his learning journey.

This final exchange encapsulates the essence of their encounter — an unwavering commitment to learning and personal growth. Rahman's willingness to invest time and effort in expanding his knowledge demonstrates that success is an ongoing journey, not a fixed destination.

What I learnt from it

The interaction teaches us that success is more than just accomplishments and accolades — it's about our willingness to learn, explore, and push our boundaries. Rahman and Subramaniam's meeting serves as a shining example, inspiring us to approach life with humility, curiosity, and a genuine desire to grow . So, as we embark on our own paths to success, let's remember that it's not solely about how far we've come or how much we know, but about our hunger to keep pushing ourselves further.