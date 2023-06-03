Leaders Speak | Generative AI — our new and increasingly intelligent co-worker

With the help of Generative AI, businesses can completely update hiring practices, ensure workplace culture, adopt and execute learning and development programs with the aim to maintain longevity and loyalty.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has completely transformed how people and machines interact together. The rapid advances in AI have made it possible for successfully completing a variety of simple to complex tasks with little to no human intervention. Businesses are increasingly adopting AI to simplify manual labour and boost efficiency through process automation. It has improved the speed of delivery of services and helped business leaders in better decision making by providing actionable insights.