A telecommunications company introduced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots for customer support to enhance the experience and reduce workload. These chatbots were designed to handle a wide range of customer queries, provide quick responses, and alleviate the workload of customer service representatives.

During the initial deployment, the chatbots successfully resolved a high volume of routine customer inquiries, reducing wait times and improving overall customer satisfaction. However, as it progressed, chatbots struggled with complex queries, leading to incomplete or incorrect responses. This diminished the quality of service and therefore resulted in customers dissatisfaction.

This fictional example is not far from reality, as there have been real-world instances of AI blunders. As a result, technology leaders, academics, and organisations are raising concerns about AI’s potential misuse or abuse.

Given that AI solutions are mostly created using Machine Learning, Deep Learning or Statistical models (AI models) which are non-deterministic and cannot be trusted for business use as is.

Organisations must prioritise establishing an AI governance model to put guardrails around the development and productisation process of AI models to ensure the trustworthiness of AI models.

Maintaining effective governance for AI services throughout their lifecycle is a crucial concern for numerous executives. In regulated industries like banking and financial services, a lack of transparency in AI models can result in severe penalties and harm to the organisation’s reputation.

By implementing a robust framework for AI governance, enterprises can establish and enforce policies governing the development and deployment of their AI models or services. Also, undesirable situations, such as using unapproved data or encountering biases and unexpected performance variations, are effectively avoided.

Need for AI governance

AI governance effectively directs, manages, and monitors an organisation’s AI activities. It involves documenting the origin of data, models, and associated metadata while creating audit trails for processes to ensure complete transparency.

Additionally, AI governance aims to provide visibility into a model’s behaviour throughout its lifecycle, including the techniques used to train it, hyper-parameters, and testing metrics. It also validates potential risks to the business before introducing a model and constantly monitors models for fairness, quality, and drift after they go live.

AI governance establishes accountability, responsibility, and oversight to provide ethical and transparent AI. For example, Regions Bank, a financial institution, faced concerns regarding the effectiveness of its advanced analytics program. The program’s shortcomings were primarily attributed to three key factors such as siloed data sets, isolated developers, and inconsistent development methods.

This led to inconsistent business results and doubts about whether AI solutions met ethical standards. To address these concerns, the bank devised a standardised, agile methodology for developing AI solutions and trusted analytic solutions that helped reduce risk, detect fraud, assist commercial customers, and provide insights into customers’ needs.

Formulating a robust AI governance framework

The value of AI governance lies in its ability to strike a balance between innovation and ethical considerations. Effective AI governance brings value by driving responsible, transparent, and explainable AI practices throughout the entire AI lifecycle. To drive this, business leaders must consider three critical aspects:

Manage risk and reputation – Organisations need to protect individuals’ privacy and drive trust. Incorrect or biassed actions based on faulty data or assumptions can result in lawsuits, and customer, stakeholder, result in stockholder and employee mistrust.

Adhere to ethical principles – The importance of driving ethical decisions, not favouring one group over another, requires building in fairness and detecting bias during data acquisition, building, deploying and monitoring models.

Protect and scale with evolving government regulations – AI regulations are growing and being proposed and amended at a rapid pace and noncompliance can lead to costly audits, fines and negative press.

Proactively addressing these risks helps organisations build trust with users, regulators, and the broader public – bringing tangible benefits such as increased brand value, improved risk management, regulatory compliance, and enhanced accountability.

Build a future with governed AI

As AI gets increasingly integrated into how organisations function, having an effective AI governance strategy will be imperative to navigate the challenges and opportunities. The concerns expressed so far on the impact of advanced AI tools like generative AI, would be addressed with better governance. However, implementing all this may be complicated for some organisations to do on their own. Which is why, technology partners are going to play an important role by providing clients with toolkits that enable responsible, transparent and explainable workflows across the AI lifecycle.

— The author, Geeta Gurnani, is Technology CTO & Technical Sales Leader, IBM India and South Asia. The views expressed are personal.