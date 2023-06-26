The value of AI governance lies in its ability to strike a balance between innovation and ethical considerations. Effective AI governance brings value by driving responsible, transparent, and explainable AI practices throughout the entire AI lifecycle.

A telecommunications company introduced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots for customer support to enhance the experience and reduce workload. These chatbots were designed to handle a wide range of customer queries, provide quick responses, and alleviate the workload of customer service representatives.

During the initial deployment, the chatbots successfully resolved a high volume of routine customer inquiries, reducing wait times and improving overall customer satisfaction. However, as it progressed, chatbots struggled with complex queries, leading to incomplete or incorrect responses. This diminished the quality of service and therefore resulted in customers dissatisfaction.