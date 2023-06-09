Technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning equipped with advanced capabilities that help guide both lenders and debt collection agencies in evaluating a customer, recommending accurate inputs, identifying potential defaulters, and controlling default risks.

The FinTech market in India is on a steep upward trajectory with growing disbursements, indicating an optimistic future for the industry. As per reports by Praxis Global Alliance and Experian, the disbursements in the lending market witnessed a growth of 11 percent and reached Rs 174 trillion in 2022, as compared to Rs 11.4 trillion in 2017. This showed a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72 percent. The report also indicated that the disbursement is expected to reach Rs 274 trillion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12 percent.

Out of the total lending volumes, the country’s digital lending market is valued at $270 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $350 billion by the end of 2023. The translation of this projection can be witnessed in the ongoing surge in demand for digital lending, recording thousands of users per day. Clearly, the financial services sector has fully embraced the digital-lending revolution and at the same time, more and more users are leveraging technology solutions as a result of increasing financial literacy.

With market competitiveness and ever-growing demand, lenders are looking at alternatives to streamline their operations and offer enhanced customer experiences. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications have emerged as useful and shown the potential to make work easier for the mortgage industry by analysing and anticipating customer behavior.

But this is not all! The technology is equipped with advanced capabilities that help guide both lenders and debt collection agencies in evaluating a customer, recommending accurate inputs, identifying potential defaulters, and controlling default risks.

Additional applications of AI and ML in financial services industry are:

Loan Default Prediction:

with capabilities to go through massive troves of data can furthermore support by creating an intuitive early warning system that indicates borrower behaviour and the likelihood of an account going delinquent. This can help lenders categorise borrowers as per their repayment capacity and direct their efforts towards such accounts by initiating proactive communication through channels most used by the borrower. Outdated loan collection strategies have mostly relied on numerical reasoning and human instinct. ML has shifted the paradigm by identifying proactive identification of “potentially defaulting accounts” before they actually default on payments. AI-powered debt collection software

24/7 Customer Assistance: AI-based conversational chatbots can mimic human conversations and help lenders resolve and provide a better customer experience. Moreover, these chatbots and virtual assistants are not time-bound, which means lenders can address customer queries at any hour, without keeping them waiting for a response. From recent transactions to the status on their loan, borrowers can receive an update from lenders on everything. The best part is, lenders can leverage these chatbots to assist customers in transferring funds with the help of conversational language.

Targeted Messaging: Conventionally, lenders relied on phone calls and home visits as debt recovery tactics. In recent years, new communication channels have emerged, making the aforementioned options obsolete. Lenders now have other alternatives to engage and interact with borrowers. AI systems can identify and recommend the best channels of communication preferred by different borrowers, thereby adding a personal touch and enabling optimum customer involvement. Lenders can also make the most of cross-platform connectivity that allows the use of multiple communication channels, facilitating customisation of collection strategy for each borrower.

Experiential Service: AI-driven personalization has proven to help engage customers by prompting suggestions for the products and services they actually want. In the financial services sector as well, lenders and debt collection agencies can tailor and enhance the borrower experience by leveraging voice capabilities. A loan chatbot or voice-integrated AI can be used to reach different customers at the same time, answer customer queries, and take them through the application process more efficiently.

Conclusion

Both lenders and borrowers can benefit from advanced AI and ML capabilities as loan collection gets more modernised. What is particularly advantageous is its ability to utilise data, behavioural science, and machine intelligence to understand borrowers on a deeper, more personal level. The application of these modern technologies eliminates the need for human intervention or the possibility of bias, thereby automating the entire process and introducing a customer-centric strategy. These solutions have shown the potential to boost client satisfaction & experience, control overdue debt collection, and create better value.

—The author, Siddharth Agarwal, is Founder & MD of Mobicule Technologies. The views expressed are personal.