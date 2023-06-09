Technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning equipped with advanced capabilities that help guide both lenders and debt collection agencies in evaluating a customer, recommending accurate inputs, identifying potential defaulters, and controlling default risks.

The FinTech market in India is on a steep upward trajectory with growing disbursements, indicating an optimistic future for the industry. As per reports by Praxis Global Alliance and Experian, the disbursements in the lending market witnessed a growth of 11 percent and reached Rs 174 trillion in 2022, as compared to Rs 11.4 trillion in 2017. This showed a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72 percent. The report also indicated that the disbursement is expected to reach Rs 274 trillion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12 percent.

Out of the total lending volumes, the country’s digital lending market is valued at $270 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $350 billion by the end of 2023. The translation of this projection can be witnessed in the ongoing surge in demand for digital lending, recording thousands of users per day. Clearly, the financial services sector has fully embraced the digital-lending revolution and at the same time, more and more users are leveraging technology solutions as a result of increasing financial literacy.