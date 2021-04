They say all is well that ends well. So the political forces in West Bengal are keeping their fingers crossed hoping to make the most of it as 35 seats are scheduled to go for polls in the last phase of state elections on April 29. In the four districts up for grabs in this round, though, the stake seems high for the BJP since the TMC has an edge in Kolkata and Birbhum, while the Congress alliance has an advantage in Malda and Murshidabad if the results of the previous elections are taken into account. However, various ground reports suggest that the BJP can spring a surprise by breaching the traditional strongholds of the TMC and the Sanjukta Morcha—especially in Birbhum where they smell strong anti-incumbency wave.

Infamous for its political violence, Birbhum district consists of 11 assembly constituencies that the TMC nearly swept in the 2016 state elections, when it won nine seats while one each went to the Congress and the CPM. These assembly segments add up to two Lok constituencies: Birbhum and Bolpur, won by the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 general elections by substantial margins. Clearly, despite a determined saffron surge in the northern and western parts (some segments in the eastern region as well) of West Bengal in the general elections—which heightened the BJP's political ambition in the state—the party failed to make any inroads into the Birbhum district.

But the 2019 results also had a silver lining for the BJP since it had registered a phenomenal gain in the vote shares compared to the 2016 results. While the TMC garnered 48.3 percent votes against the BJP's 11 percent in Birbhum in the last assembly elections, three years later in the LS polls, the vote shares of the BJP soared to 39.3 percent in Birbhum and 40.9 percent in Bolpur in comparison to the TMC's 45.5 percent and 48.3 percent. In fact, the BJP led in four of the seven Assembly segments in Birbhum.

Evidently, the underdog saffron party had emerged as a challenger to the ruling TMC by eating into the vote shares of other parties. Many believe the shift in public mood began to take shape in favour of the BJP after the 2018 panchayat elections when the TMC allegedly resorted to violent suppression of the opposition forces and won 34 percent of seats across the state without any contest.

The BJP hopes what started with the consolidation of its votes in the parliamentary polls may further give it the thrust to trounce the TMC in this election because the signs of resentment against the high-handedness of the Trinamool Congress are still palpable in the region. Alleged corruption of the local TMC leadership is also a crucial factor that could damage its prospect amid the perception that these leaders run off with the benefits of the Mamata government's welfare schemes. Thus, speculations are rife that the people may vote for the BJP silently. However, as per the media reports, the public rage is restricted to the local TMC leaders only—not the Chief Minister— which could prove advantageous for the ruling party.

The demography of Birbhum with its complex composition is not easy to decipher electorally. The population of Muslims in the district at 37 percent is far higher than their state average, but they are concentrated in just 3 of the total 11 assembly constituencies: Hansan, Nalhati and Murarai. On the other hand, Hindus are around 62 percent comprising 30 percent Scheduled Castes and 7 percent Scheduled Tribes. While the TMC relies on the consolidation of Muslim votes, the BJP counts on the Dalit-Adivasi vote bank as the RSS-backed organisations have been mobilising them since 2011. Hence, the BJP can aspire to breach the TMC bastion with polling along the religious line only.

In the other three districts in this phase, people will exercise their franchise in seven assembly constituencies in Kolkata, 11 seats in Murshidabad and six constituencies in Malda. Notably, Muslim dominating Murshidabad and Malda districts have been among the last bastions of the Congress-alliance in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress made a big dent in it in the 2019 LS elections by winning two of the five parliamentary seats from the region. The BJP also gained a foothold by bagging one Lok Sabha seat, while the Congress alliance could win only two seats.

Kolkata is a tough nut to crack for the BJP as the voters in the city, especially South Kolkata, have an exceptional bonding with Mamata Banerjee. After all, she has been a seven times MP and two times MLA from the area. In the 2016 assembly elections, the TMC swept all 11 seats in the city. This time around, the party has fielded prominent faces to secure its fortress. Interestingly, the BJP candidates have been runner-ups in both the 2019 and 2014 general elections from North and South Kolkata constituencies. In 2019, the saffron party was leading in three assembly segments of the city.

While voting for four seats in Kolkata Dakshin took place on April 26, the remaining seven constituencies in Kolkata Uttar will cast their ballots in the last phase. The BJP devised a different approach to woo the voters in the area, raising the civic issues and the government's alleged mishandling of the Amphan cyclone relief work. The party has also been banking on the urban poor, who account for over 30 percent of the city population. But only the results on May 2 will reveal which way the wind is blowing.

—Om Tiwari is a Delhi-based journalist and columnist. The views expressed are personal