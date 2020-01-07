#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Economy

Know your country: Rooted in tradition, Tamilians have a zillion deities to keep them happy

Updated : January 07, 2020 08:30 PM IST

Though the level of cash transactions has almost reached pre-demonetisation levels in the state, many small businesses have failed to recover from the disruptions..
Despite being convinced of their corrupt ways, the people had strong party affiliation and unflinching trust in their leaders.
Know your country: Rooted in tradition, Tamilians have a zillion deities to keep them happy
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

Home sales grew by merely 1 percent in 2019, finds Knight Frank's realty report

Home sales grew by merely 1 percent in 2019, finds Knight Frank's realty report

Brent crude oil price to be at $62-62.50 a barrel in Q1, 2020, says Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie

Brent crude oil price to be at $62-62.50 a barrel in Q1, 2020, says Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV