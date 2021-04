As Kerala is all set to go to polls on Tuesday, opinions wary about who will lead the state for the next five years. With both CPM led LDF and Congress-led UDF fighting not just to control the state but also their existence in the country the metropolis of Kochi and its surrounding areas that form Ernakulam district could be crucial for not just the Left and Congress but also for NDA.

The district comprises 14 of the 140 Assembly seats in the state. While the minority strong district has been a traditional bastion of UDF, the recent trends are suggesting otherwise. In the last state polls, LDF won five seats and UDF 9. However, the LDF victory in UDF fort Tripunithura came as a shocker. Similarly, LDF has captured power in Kochi corporation, a traditional fort of UDF.

However, several factors could play a significant role in the upcoming election ranging from corruption to religious polarisation. In Ernakulam, Kochi and Vypin constituencies the recent face-off between the LDF government and Latin Catholic church-a key power in the area- over the deep sea fishing project could play in favour of the UDF. Similarly, the statements by incumbent CPM MLA M Swaraj in favour of women’s entry in Sabarimala could become counter-productive in Tripunithura that has a significant Hindu population. While Congress has fielded former minister K Babu, who represented the constituency from 1991 to 2016, BJP has fielded former Sanskrit University vice-chancellor, KS Radhakrishnan.

In Piravom, the key factor will be the ongoing tensions between Jacobite and Orthodox groups along with the extent to which the switch by Kerala Congress faction led by Jose K Mani will impact voting among Christian groups. UDF has fielded former minister and incumbent MLA Anoop Jacob of Kerala Congress (J) while Jose K Mani faction’s Sindhumol Jacob is the LDF candidate.

The Kalamassery constituency, with a large Muslim population, is a Muslim League stronghold. However, the incumbent MLA Ibrahim Kunju, accused in Palarivattom fly over scam was replaced by his son Abdul Gafoor leading to rumbles within UDF that could prove beneficial for the Left that has fielded party strongman P Rajeev as the candidate.