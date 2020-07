The recent seizure of about 30 kilograms of gold by the Customs Department in Thiruvananthapuram airport from baggage declared as diplomatic, has again thrown into sharp focus the insatiable appetite for gold in India.

With average annual licit import of gold in the region of about 650 tonne for the last decade (we had a high of about 975 tonne in 2011), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holding about 618 tonne and a further estimated 20,000 tonne of gold within the country in the temples and private possession of individuals, one would think we have had enough of this metal.

But our fascination with gold as an object of desire continues unabated. Its lustre and malleability make it the metal of choice for jewellery, an integral part of our social mores; people also hoard it for its durable value as a hedge against inflation and uncertain economic times.

Also read: More upside for gold: Prices to hit $2,000-mark per ounce in 6-12 months, says UBS

Gold has a basic customs duty (BCD) rate of 12.5 percent; with an Integrated Goods & Services Tax (IGST) rate of 3 percent, the duty at the time of importing works up to 15.5 percent. The high BCD rate was not so much to generate revenue but more as a trade deficit saving measure by making import unattractive. The corollary of this was, given the demand and the rising gold prices, smuggling became an attractive preposition with handsome profits of more than Rs 5 lakh to be made on one kg.

Gone are the days of landings in the coast as gold is now smuggled through the land routes from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan, through air passengers and through sea and air cargo.

While the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs Department have had significant detections and thwarted many such attempts, the canny smuggler also adopted the diplomatic baggage route. The immunity and privileges of diplomats are governed by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Thus, the premises of a Mission are 'inviolable'; private residences of diplomats also being so. Diplomatic bags are not to be opened and goods imported by a diplomat are granted exemption from customs duties, be they meant for official or personal use.

Also read: Why you should not consider physical gold as an investment

A mission informs the ministry of external affairs( MEA) of the items in it, or a diplomat attached to it, seeks to import and the MEA accordingly informs the customs department. All privileges are extended and goods exempt from inspection and payment of taxes. This has unfortunately been a provision abused at times- contraband also tends to get imported in the guise of diplomatic baggage.

The present case involving diplomatic cargo has seen the Mission concerned cooperating (Unlike the piquant situation which arises when the diplomat is involved and refuses to cooperate) with the Customs Department and permitting the examination of the diplomatic cargo, it appears that the diplomatic cargo which came in from UAE had been tampered with and gold concealed within. While this raises a lot of questions, obviously investigations will help unravel the truth.

A larger question which arises is whether the import duty on gold which provides the necessary incentive for smuggling should be reduced. Over the last decade from complete restriction on the import of gold, to tariffs which in 2011 was Rs 300 per 10 gram, to the present 12.5 percent BCD rate, has been a long journey.

During this period the value of gold has increased by nearly 150 percent .Given the demand for gold, the arbitrage caused by higher tariffs, the pressure it puts on enforcement to stop smuggling, the money which smuggling generates which can be used for nefarious activities detrimental to the country, perhaps there is a case for a look at the present tariff structure of gold. This will mean some loss of revenue, but will be more than offset by the reduction in collateral damage which generation of proceeds of smuggling creates.

Also read: Is silver becoming the new gold? Here are the ways to invest in the metal

People also need to be weaned out of their obsession with gold. The RBI's sovereign gold bonds is one step forward. Greater awareness among the younger generation that this metal is just another metal will ultimately be the answer.