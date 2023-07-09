The Karnataka CM's press note waxes eloquent about fulfilling the five promises or guarantees. But the only concrete steps taken by the budget to bridging the funding gap are 20 percent hike in country-made-liquor and a hike in property tax on the back of refixation of guidance or stamp duty values of properties.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, had on Saturday issued a press note to explain the salient features of his state budget for 2023-24 presented to the assembly on July 7. The note starts with a riposte to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who a few days ago taunted the Karnataka poll plank of five guarantees as amounting to continued guarantee of corruption by the Congress Party.

While addressing his party workers in Bhopal last week, the Prime Minister gave his own guarantee to gun after each corrupt person in the country. It was Siddaramaiah’s turn to hit back saying his budget fulfils all the five guarantees.