#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty gives up 11,300 level
Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure
Oil prices gain on US inventory drop, Middle East tensions
Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump
Motilal Oswal
Home Views
Politics

Karnataka political drama comes to an end: What could happen next?

Updated : July 24, 2019 02:47 PM IST

Democracy is not merely a legal/constitutional term but a concept and a discourse on it shall not exclude the ethical and the moral sides to it.
The rebels may argue that they have changed their minds and that they will prefer to serve the people who elected them for the rest of the term.
Karnataka political drama comes to an end: What could happen next?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Asian Paints’ Q1FY20 numbers in line with expectation, says market expert Prakash Diwan

Asian Paints’ Q1FY20 numbers in line with expectation, says market expert Prakash Diwan

These 3 private banks doubled investor wealth in 5 years

These 3 private banks doubled investor wealth in 5 years

Asian Paints consolidated Q1 net profit rises 18%

Asian Paints consolidated Q1 net profit rises 18%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV