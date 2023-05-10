Karnataka Election 2023: A decisive mandate is a wish that parties make from the voter in Karnataka today

Today 5.31 crore voters in Karnataka will decide whom to entrust the reins of government in the state. The campaign from the two major contending parties, the BJP and the Congress was intense and the regional JD (S) is seeking to retain its role. There is only one wish that the contenders have to make to the people-a clear mandate.

Today, denizens of Karnataka will speak through the voting machine, pressing the button in favour of candidates of a party they prefer to govern the state over the next five years.