It’s not often that a book title stops you in your tracks, but while scrolling through an online literary site recently, I came across one that made my finger freeze on the trackpad. This was a collection of essays by Hungarian scholar László F. Földényi called Dostoevsky Reads Hegel in Siberia and Bursts into Tears. Remarkable.

With fiction in English translation, there are several other Central and East European titles that are striking, to say the least. If you thought Milan Kundera’s The Book of Laughter and Forgetting was evocative, take a look at Bohumil Hrabal’s Dancing Lessons for the Advanced in Age, Zigmunds Skujins’s Flesh-Coloured Dominoes, or Oksana Zabuzhko’s Fieldwork in Ukrainian Sex.

Gone are the days when you could call your novel simply by the name and actions of its protagonist, such as The Life and Strange Surprising Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, Gulliver’s Travels, or The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman. Nowadays, something more memorable is needed to catch the distracted reader’s eye.

Turning to Shakespeare for inspiration

For years, writers have turned to Shakespeare for inspiration. A random survey reveals William Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury, Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, Vladimir Nabokov’s Pale Fire, David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest, and John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars. Perhaps most famously, translator Scott Moncrieff’s title for Proust’s masterwork, Remembrance of Things Past, was taken from a Shakespearean sonnet. (Even Alistair Maclean wasn’t immune, with Where Eagles Dare and The Way to Dusty Death.)

Some writers go to the other extreme and simply choose a letter of the alphabet. It was probably Thomas Pynchon who gave everyone else the idea with his V, which was followed by John Berger’s G, Tom McCarthy’s C, John Updike’s S, and Howard Jacobson’s J. There are some letters left over, in case anyone’s interested.

Taking this a step further, there are plenty of one-word titles, too. Tricky, because it can so easily sound banal. One of the most interesting is Ian McEwan’s Atonement which, as he has said, also refers to the etymology of at-one-ment. Some one-word titles contain the name of a place that gives the novel its particular flavour, such as Colm Tóibín’s Brooklyn. (Although Arthur Phillips’s puckishly-titled Prague is entirely set in Budapest.) Emma Donoghue’s Room is apt, and for AS Byatt, “Possession would have all sorts of senses -- daemonism, ownership, obsession…”

Then again, titles with numbers can create intrigue. Take Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse Five, Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 or Heller’s Catch-22. Some choose the year during which the novel is set, with the obvious example being George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four – which Anthony Burgess turned into 1985 and Murakami into 1Q84. In Roberto Bolano’s 2666, the year appears nowhere in the novel, but it does pop up in another Bolano work referring to a forgotten cemetery that’s found in 2666. Deep.

One literary manoeuvre is to come up with a title that references a structure or a direct source of inspiration. Joyce’s Ulysses is notable in this regard although, as David Lodge has pointed out, it is possible to read the novel and remain clueless as to why Joyce called it that. Charles Palliser’s Dickensian The Quincunx has a five-fold structure, and Colum McCann’s new novel is called Apeirogon, a polygon with an infinite number of sides, mirroring his arrangement of numbered segments.

Given that so many writers obsess over getting the title just right, it’s always surprising to see books with exactly the same one. In 2013, two novels appeared within a week of each other, one by Jill McCorkle and the other by Kate Atkinson. They were very different, but with identical titles: Life After Life.

That was a dismaying coincidence, but one wonders why Stephanie Meyer had to call her vampire love story Twilight, given that it was also the well-known English title of Elie Wiesel’s harrowing Holocaust novel. Kathy Acker’s Great Expectations, on the other hand, was a conscious literary appropriation of the Dickens classic, and in a very different context, Michael Crichton paid homage to Conan Doyle with The Lost World, his Jurassic Park sequel.

There’s even an annual award for the oddest book title, the Diagram Prize, almost always won by works of non-fiction. Among them are the formidable Ending the War on Artisan Cheese, Too Naked for the Nazis, and Managing a Dental Practice the Genghis Khan Way. The works of fiction that crop up on its longlists, however, have titles that are as arresting. Look at Kate Horsley’s Confessions of a Pagan Nun, Joseph Epstein’s Fabulous Small Jews or Bulbul Sharma’s The Anger of Aubergines.

New trends

Aubergines apart, supposedly exotic fare has long been a part of titles from the subcontinent marketed to the West. Take your pick: The Mango Season, Climbing the Mango Trees, Hullaballoo in the Guava Orchard, Tamarind Mem, Mistress of Spices, When Peacocks Dance, The Saree Shop. This trend seems to be in decline, thank goodness.

Another trend now on the wane began with the success of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium trilogy. His The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and its sequels led to a rash of titles starting with “the girl”, which gave way to others such as The Tiger’s Wife, The Time Traveller’s Wife, The Apothecary’s Daughter and The Memory Keeper’s Daughter. No more, please.

Egyptian novelist Alaa-al-Aswany, however, seems to have hit upon a title that in its forthcoming English translation should strike a chord with citizens of democracies everywhere. It’s a fictional account of the 2011 revolution in his country, and it’s called The Republic of False Truths.

Sanjay Sipahimalani is a Mumbai-based writer and reviewer.