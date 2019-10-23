Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival: 'The Staggering Girl' is a stunning visual drama
Updated : October 23, 2019 02:48 PM IST
The film is also a testimonial for Guadagnino’s under-advertised ability to assemble big Hollywood names and cult actors to play his characters.
The whole point of the movie seems to be to observe and admire while trying hard not to understand its story.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more