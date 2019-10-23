Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival: 'The Staggering Girl' is a stunning visual drama

If high fashion had a swoony counterpart, it would be The Staggering Girl directed by Italian director Luca Guadagnino in partnership with the famous fashion house Valentino. The film was shown in the World Cinema section of Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star on October 18, the first day of the festival. The 35-minute drama short is seeing its Asia premiere at MAMI. The film was shown in the director’s fortnight section of Cannes in May this year.

The film stars a stunning Julianne Moore who gets to wear some of the best costumes one has seen in a long time. Both director and actor are among the best professionals in the field, and have received widespread acclaim and accolades. The 48-year-old Guadagnino shot into international fame when his film Call Me By Your Name (2017) was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.

Stunning visuals

The effect that the film has on you is of a set of awesome-looking portraits strung together, which may distract us from the rather sketchy narrative. The whole point of the movie seems to be to observe and admire while trying hard not to understand its story. The exquisitely shot picture (Thai cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom) leisurely moves between Rome and New York as it focus on Francesca’s (Moore) troubled relationship with her mother (played by Martha Keller in the present-day and Mia Goth in flashback). Both contemporary Manhattan and Rome of Francesca’s formative years, as envisioned in the movie, would want you to move there.

The film is also a testimonial for Guadagnino’s under-advertised ability to assemble big Hollywood names and cult actors to play his characters. The director is widely known for his collaboration with actress Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton over the years.

A Woody Allen touch

For me, the film’s credit roles at the beginning were startling as they were mysteriously done in exactly the same way as in Woody Allen’s most movies. In The Staggering Girl, symbols, gestures and images mean much more than plot and that can be frustrating at an intellectual level. The stream-of-consciousness narrative is a bit old fashioned, but the real let-down is the lack of deeper meaning as you sift through the film’s various scenes.

Even as the director abandons all notions of coherency, it’s Moore's ability to attract the viewer with a well-appointed closet of capes, palazzos and billowing frocks that keeps you interested. It’s a pity that the actors didn’t have the scope to flesh out their roles in the narrative void the screenplay (or the lack of it) presents.

When such branded content is screened, that too as one of the first movies of the MAMI festival, the critic gets a bothersome notion that vapidity is being celebrated. Despite the greatness of the director and the radiance of the cast, the movie fails to pass that one final test.

The film is likely to be shown on MUBI later this year.