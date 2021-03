The battle lines have been clearly drawn, alliances firmed up and seats allocated after a lot of haggling, as Tamil Nadu gets ready to elect a new government. The state goes to the polls on April 6, with four fronts in the fray.

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is seeking an unprecedented third term in office. The party has tied up with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a few other smaller parties. The DMK, on the other hand, is in alliance with the Congress (I), the two communist parties, the Indian Union Muslim League, Vaiko’s MDMK and a few other parties.

Leading another front is actor-politician Kamal Haasan whose Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has tied up with the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) of actor-politician R. Sarathkumar, who won the 2016 Assembly election on the AIADMK’s symbol. The MNM made its electoral debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and polled an impressive 3.77 per cent of the votes, though it did not win any seat.

T.T.V. Dhinakaran, nephew of V.K. Sasikala, once close friend and confidante of the late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, is leading a fourth front with his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), which has roped in actor-politician Vijayakanth’s DMDK as partner; Vijayakanth was hoping to be part of the AIADMK alliance, but the negotiations broke down.

This is the first Assembly election when neither of the two stalwarts – M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa – is around. Jayalalithaa died in December 2016, a few months after leading her AIADMK to a second consecutive term in the elections, while the DMK president and former chief minister Karunanidhi, died in August 2018.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that the elections will decide not just the political future of two leaders, but that of their parties too.

Opinion surveys point to a win for the DMK-led alliance, but this election is probably much more open than any other election in the state. The general perception is that after being in power for two consecutive terms, the AIADMK will face double anti-incumbency. Also, it does not have a charismatic personality leading it into the elections, whereas the DMK President M.K. Stalin has built his image over more than a year, after having roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) to advice it.

Chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is also the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, is no Jayalalithaa. He doesn’t have the charisma of the late chief minister nor are his partymen in awe of him as they were of Jayalalithaa. Palaniswami and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam, who is also the party’s coordinator, may put up a public display of bonhomie and camaraderie, but there is hardly any love lost between the two.

Looming large is the Sasikala factor. The former aide and confidante of Jayalalithaa is back in Chennai after serving a four-year jail term on a corruption case. Sasikala sprung a surprise when she announced that she was “retiring” from politics and that she was keen that all the anti-DMK forces unite to keep that party bay.

There is only speculation on what prompted Sasikala to issue the statement withdrawing from politics. It may well be a move to get the AMMK and AIADMK to merge at a later date. What happens after that is anybody’s guess. It could well turn out to be the story of the camel in the tent!

Dinakaran, who is an MLA from Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency in north Chennai, the seat that fell vacant due to Jayalalithaa’s death, has said Panneerselvam was in the wrong company (Edappadi Palaniswami’s) and his real place was with them. Both the Sasikala family and Panneerselvam belong to the Thevar community.

When Jayalalithaa passed away in December 2016, just six months after she led the AIADMK to a resounding victory in the Assembly elections, it was Panneerselvam who was the natural choice to replace her. Palaniswami was a minister in the Panneerselvam cabinet. Palaniswami found himself pitchforked to the chief minister’s post in February 2017, thanks to a fast turn of events. Palaniswami confounded his detractors by completing four years as chief minister, in which time he strengthened his hold over both the party and the government, a clear testimony to his political acumen and ability. It will, therefore, be foolhardy to write off his chances. What he will be banking on will be his performance. His government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic quite well and it was adequately well prepared to handle the monsoon. The Palaniswami government has given a slew of benefits to various sections, including waiving farm loans and a 10.5 percent reservation in education and employment for Vanniyars from among the quota for MBCs and de-notified communities. The party manifesto has promised Rs 1,500 for women household heads, six gas cylinders and washing machines.

For DMK president Stalin, this is a do-or-die battle. In 2016 too he led the party’s election campaign even though his father, DMK president and former chief minister Karunanidhi was around. The DMK fought that election in alliance with the Congress (I) and a handful of smaller parties. Long before elections were announced in 2016, Stalin met prospective voters through a campaign called “namakku namae” (By us, for us). His campaign too was high-profile. This time too, Stalin launched various campaigns called “Grama sabha” and “Stalin in your constituency” ostensibly to gauge the mood of the voters and also to promise them that he would solve their problems within 100 days of coming to power.

Despite the high-decibel and extensive campaign in 2016, the DMK could not oust the AIADMK from power. A visibly sick Jayalalithaa led a curtailed campaign and still managed to retain power winning 135 seats, getting 40.77 percent of the votes polled. The DMK, on the other hand, could win in only 88 seats with 31.64 percent of the votes polled. The DMK’s ally Congress (I) won eight of the 41 seats it contested, getting 6.42 percent of the votes polled. However, the DMK did wonderfully well in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the party and its allies – Congress (I), the two communist parties, VCK and IUML – won all but one of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu; the DMK on its own won 24 seats, getting 33.18 percent of the votes polled. The AIADMK managed to win only one seat.

After talks over sharing seats between the DMK and the Congress (I) almost broke, with the State Congress president almost in tears because he felt humiliated by the DMK leadership, it was a telephone call from Sonia Gandhi to Stalin that clinched the deal. The Congress settled for 25 seats. The AIADMK has allocated 23 seats to the PMK, which has a strong presence in the northern districts of the State, and 20 to the BJP.

The DMK’s campaign revolves around poking fun of the Palaniswami government for having mortgaged the state's interest to the Centre. In fact, not a day passes without the DMK accusing the AIADMK government of being supplicants to Prime Minister Narendra Modi just for the sake of retaining power.

On the other hand, if Stalin loses this election too, his hold over the party will become tenuous and as his estranged elder brother M.K. Alagiri mocked him, he will be the "permanent future chief minister". As it is there is a lot of heartburn in the party rank and file for the prominence that Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi has got in the party. Udhayanidhi is contesting from one of the constituencies in Chennai. Karunanidhi was able to hold the party together for the 10 years it was in the wilderness when M.G. Ramachandran was the chief minister during 1977-87. He did that through his oratory and his daily column in the party newspaper. It is doubtful whether Stalin will be able to do so if he loses this time too. On the other hand, if Stalin does win, it will be the culmination of a long wait and an even longer journey.