Déjà Vu in the Middle East Updated : May 18, 2021 18:04:05 IST The ongoing conflict is also a proxy war between Israel and Iran. There is broader fatigue with the Palestinian issue in the Arab world and this vacuum has been filled by Iran and Turkey. IDF's objectives are quite clear—establishing deterrence vis-a-vis Hamas by inflicting high enough costs Published : May 18, 2021 06:04 PM IST