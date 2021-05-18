  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

Déjà Vu in the Middle East

Updated : May 18, 2021 18:04:05 IST

The ongoing conflict is also a proxy war between Israel and Iran.
There is broader fatigue with the Palestinian issue in the Arab world and this vacuum has been filled by Iran and Turkey.
IDF’s objectives are quite clear—establishing deterrence vis-a-vis Hamas by inflicting high enough costs
Déjà Vu in the Middle East
Published : May 18, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1,600 BSA teachers, workers died in UP since April due to COVID-19, says teachers' body

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1,600 BSA teachers, workers died in UP since April due to COVID-19, says teachers' body

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement