The United States' agreement to support the proposal moved by India and South Africa to waive patent rights is a testimony to the diplomatic skills of the representatives of the two countries who worked in tandem.

This proposal was pending in the Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights of the World Trade Organization (WTO) since October 2020. Despite support from more than 100 developing and least developed countries, the proposal was not progressing because of opposition from the US and Europe.

The US nod is the first step in what is going to be a long journey to eventually get the waiver, which should ramp production of desperately needed vaccines.

However, it is necessary at the outset to establish the relationship between Intellectual Property (IP) and trade. Unlike most other aspects of the Uruguay round agreements, the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement) is not a subject covered in GATT 1947.

This was pushed by the US, the logic being that piracy, counterfeiting and infringement of IP rights hurt trade; the availability of such tainted goods being a barrier to genuine trade. The other argument was that innovation and inventions cost money and effort and the incentives will go away if inventors do not get to enjoy their profits.

Thus, TRIPS became part of the WTO in 1995 despite the presence of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a specialized agency set up in 1967 to promote the protection of intellectual property. This was primarily because WIPO does not have any enforcement powers while the WTO through the dispute settlement mechanism has.

A patent confers a statutory privilege granted by the government 'to inventors and to persons deriving their rights from the inventor', for a fixed period. Such a right thus effectively excludes other persons from manufacturing or selling a patented product or process.

A patent holder can utilize the Patent Cooperation Treaty route to file for patent protection in multiple countries by one application. The TRIPS Agreement establishes rights and obligations between WTO members.

This is why a waiver of patent rights was sought. The communication from India and South Africa to the WTO makes a powerful case and spells out the exceptional circumstances under which the waiver is being sought.

The outbreak of the devastating pandemic needed an effective response, including access to affordable medical products as the sharp increase in demand lead to shortages. The reports of intellectual property right holders hindering or potentially hindering timely provisioning of affordable medical products, needed global solidarity. And hence, the request for a waiver from the ‘implementation, application and enforcement of Sections 1,4,5 and 7 of Part II of the TRIPS Agreement became important.

The communication for waiver will require a consensus among the 164 members of the WTO to become a reality. Germany has been opposing it as has the EU and Bill Gates. The powerful pharmaceutical lobby led by Pfizer has argued that an IP waiver would not result in an increase in vaccine production, rather it would disrupt the flow of raw materials and hurt innovation and research.

Coming from a company that reportedly is expected to reap revenue in excess of USD 25 billion, these concerns do appear hollow.

The next formal Council for TRIPS meeting is scheduled for June 8, but the waiver process will be long. Given that India has yet to vaccinate a large populace (with an estimated under 10 percent of its population having been vaccinated with one dose and under 3 percent being fully vaccinated), this would mean an anxious wait.

Which brings us to the very puzzling question -- why is India not invoking the provisions of the TRIPS and its domestic laws to meet this emergency?

Per the article 27 (2) of TRIPS, WTO members are excluded from patentability, inventions that danger human, animal, or plant life or health or the environment, the only condition being that exclusion ‘must be necessary and not merely because the exclusion is prohibited by their law’.

Article 31 provides for compulsory licensing, which in simple terms is the authorization given by the government to produce the patented product or process without the consent of the patent owner. As has been pointed out, compulsory licensing reflects ‘the Agreement’s overall balance between promoting access to existing drugs and promoting research and development into new drugs’.

The Indian law on the subject, the Patents Act has corresponding provisions (Sections 92 and 100) empowering the government to issue such compulsory licenses in a public health emergency.

Despite the gentle prodding of the Supreme Court to consider invoking these provisions, the Central Government has gone on record to rule out the possibility. It has stated that ‘availability of raw materials and essential inputs is the main constraint’ and that the government is engaged in ‘diplomatic level talks with other countries’ for procurement of vaccines and medicines and that any discussion on the exercise of the powers under the Patents Act ‘can only prove to be counter-productive at this stage’.

As has been pointed this is a strange contradiction – while we are seeking a waiver of the provisions of TRIPS, nothing is stopping us from invoking the other provisions of TRIPS that can address our vaccine crises much faster.

Another possible reason for the reluctance of the developed countries to agree with the waiver is our perceived poor track record in enforcing IP rights. India has a robust National IPR Policy 2016 with the aim to ‘establish an ecosystem in the country conducive to innovation and creativity not only in terms of IP awareness and creation but also commercialization and enforcement’.

Despite good work being done, India figures in the 2019 OECD report on ‘Trends in Trade in Counterfeit and Pirated Goods’ as among the top producers of counterfeit goods.

The 2021 Special 301 Report of the office of the United States Trade Representative places India among the countries for ‘priority watch list’. Obviously, we would need to ensure our IPR enforcement, which is primarily done by the hard-pressed police, improves.

In the meantime, and more urgently we would need to relook at our stand and invoke the available legal options. This will not be the first time a country will be resorting to the compulsory licensing provisions. If not now, then when? There are too many lives at stake.

—Najib Shah is retd. Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. The views are personal.

