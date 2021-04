The nation is going through a catastrophic crisis. COVID is decapitating whole swathes of the country’s population. Many have survived; far too many have met a painful, lonely death. I shall not repeat the numbers which numb and sadden you. The health system has bravely attempted to cope with this deluge. Shortage of essentials has tied the hands of the medical fraternity as they struggle to handle the numbers. The economy is paying a price- the projected GDP growth being constantly revised as critical parts of the country goes into lockdown. I shall not go into how and why this second wave has happened, whether it could have been prevented. That is for the experts to write about. I shall write instead of the continuing IPL.

Cricket is a wonderful game. A game of skill, concentration and sublime grace. The 20:20 version has reduced the game into one of brute force. Made for TV and instant gratification. The short version of the game is also a money spinner-both for the players and the organizers.

In this background the continuation of the tournament even while the country suffers is strange. Here are matches being played in Mumbai which has suffered devastation and is under a lockdown; in Delhi which looks like a ghost city under the impact of the virus; in Chennai where the damage has been similar and relentless and now moved on to Ahmedabad-again not spared by the overwhelming impact of the pandemic. These are teams and players drawn from all parts of the country, playing in empty stadia and immune to the immense, untold suffering of their countrymen. They jump in apparent excitement and joy when scoring a six or taking a wicket -with pumped fists and shake of the heads. Even more bizarre are the commentators drumming up breathless excitement, analyzing the game.

Are we all so oblivious to all that is happening around us? A pandemic, the likes of which we and indeed the world, have never seen? Should the players even while discussing strategy and tactics, ask themselves and each other what are they doing, playing, while friends, family, acquaintances are struggling to cope with the sheer sweep of the pandemic? Nobody even acknowledging what is happening around them, wearing a black band as a mark of respect, to observe a minute’s silence before every game for the departed countrymen? Should the organizers display such apathy that the game should go on to such absurd lengths? Or is it necessary that the game goes on since it will help in taking the mind of the grim reality all around us at least for a couple of hours every day? Or does it? Or does it, should it, evoke a deep sense of disquiet?

Some of the overseas players have reacted-some leaving the tournament and some contributing money to fund relief work. We have not heard from any of our Indian players which again is unfortunate. Empathy makes you a better person and it most certainly will make the players, better players too.

The tournament is too far gone by for us to expect that it would be curtailed now. The organizers and the players can do no better than acknowledging the difficult circumstances they are having to play and yes, partake some percentage of their handsome earnings towards relief and rehabilitation. That is the least they can and should do. And do it now.

And we as TV spectators should learn to switch off our sets -in support of our countrymen and as a mark of respect for the dead and dying. But as Suresh Menon has in his brilliant article in The Hindu ‘Millions of reasons why the IPL needs to rethink priorities’ mentions, ‘even turning off the TV will not turn off the inappropriateness of its rude health and larger than life images being beamed across homes in India when the country is struggling with both health and life.’

Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal

