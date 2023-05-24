Investors' View: Wider participation in equity markets could enable more equitable distribution of wealth

Household investments are gradually shifting away from illiquid assets and more towards financialisation of savings. More importantly, a mix of financial savings has started changing in favour of capital markets as reflected in the increase in Demat accounts and SIPs, writes Navneet Munot, Managing Director & CEO, HDFC AMC.

Historically, Indian households have allocated a disproportionately high share of wealth to physical assets. An average Indian household holds majority of its wealth in Real Estate and Gold, with financial assets accounting for a significantly small component.

This is unusual in the global context. As per RBI’s Household Finance Committee Report(2017), more than 50 percent of households expect to rely on support from their children during old age, banking on the uncertain income-generating capacity of future generation. Thus, a large proportion of the nation's wealth being locked in largely illiquid assets, like real estate etc does not help either the country at large or the investors themselves in their old-age.