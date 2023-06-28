International Neonatal Screening Day | Revvity India chief on importance of enhancing accessibility and effectiveness of early detection of diseases

Highlighting the need for developing tailored solutions to address India's diverse healthcare landscape, Shripad Joshi, India & South Asia Head of Revvity Inc, the global leader in newborn screening, writes about the importance of neonatal screening in the country and emphasise how advancements in diagnostic technologies are impacting early disease detection and treatment for newborns.

In India, approximately 67,385 babies are born every day. Worryingly, the country still sees 28 newborn deaths for every 1,000 live births, which is higher than the infant mortality rate in other developed countries.

The Indian government introduced the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) programme to reduce child and infant mortality in 1997. T his led to several major states, such as New Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra carrying out state newborn screening programmes. While these initiatives are promising, challenges still remain.

Many newborns in India are born preterm, making them susceptible to various diseases and infections, or have birth defects, which can lead to complications. These conditions must be identified early on, so the right treatment can be initiated right away. This is where newborn screening comes in: it can help identify a number of serious or rare but largely treatable conditions, even in seemingly healthy babies.

Roughly 5 percent of newborns require hospitalisation due to genetic disorders, as per the Indian Medical Association. Further, out of every 1,000 newborns, around 1 in 64 is at risk of inheriting a genetic disease. However, only a small fraction of newborns in India undergo screening, which is often influenced by the social and economic status of their families.

Newborn screening is crucial for early diagnosis and timely care, sometimes even before symptoms manifest. Its goal is to identify genetic, metabolic, and developmental conditions at an early stage, and often before they become symptomatic. This empowers healthcare providers to intervene promptly, preventing disabilities and disease progression. Time is of the essence, and early detection can also lower the risk of mortality associated with treatable disorders found in infants.

The process is extremely simple: the baby’s heel is pricked for a small blood sample (typically within the first two days of birth), which is then sent for testing. Without causing much discomfort or inconvenience, the risk of various disorders including congenital hypothyroidism, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and cystic fibrosis can be quickly ruled out, or caught early. In this way, newborn screening can help babies survive and thrive by getting a healthier start to life.

Innovation in Diagnostics for Newborn Screening

Innovation in diagnostics for newborn screening has made significant advancements in recent years, improving the early detection and treatment of various diseases and conditions in newborns. Some key innovations in this field include:

Expanded Screening Panels—For metabolic, genetic, and endocrine disorders, hearing loss, and more.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)—Allows for the detection of a wide range of genetic disorders and new genetic variations with higher accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity.

Mass Spectrometry (MS) —MS-based newborn screening has significantly improved the early detection of conditions like phenylketonuria (PKU), maple syrup urine disease (MSUD), and many others.

Non-Invasive Screening —Non-invasive techniques, like dried blood spots or urine samples, eliminate the need for invasive procedures like venipuncture, making the newborn screening process less stressful.

Digital Health Solutions —The integration of digital health technologies has drastically reduced the turnaround time in newborn screening processes.

Strengthening NBS at Scale in India

India is now the world’s most populous country, after overtaking China earlier this year. Yet, a newborn screening programme is absent from its national health policy. In 2023, we should expect newborn screening (NBS) programmes around the world to continue to become more accessible, comprehensive and accurate in diagnosing babies with rare diseases and inherited disorders.

This will include the expansion of NBS panels to incorporate the screening for disorders such as the progressive neuromuscular disease, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). 3 While the country has shown some progress in reducing its infant mortality rate over recent years, there is further potential to strengthen neonatal healthcare. One instrumental step is raising awareness about NBS, paired with the importance of institutional deliveries, so more infants can be screened.

Several prominent institutions like MAMC New Delhi, AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, Safdarjung Hospital Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, Vani Vilas Hospital Bangalore, SGPGI Lucknow, and JK Lone Hospital Jaipur are leading the way by carrying out newborn screening programmes.

Fortunately, more hospitals and healthcare providers in different parts of India now prioritise NBS and actively counsel couples about the importance of screening to detect various health conditions early on. The goal is to ensure this is done at scale, so newborn health in India can be strengthened, while inequities in care and preventable newborn deaths are reduced.

There is also a clear need to establish a centralised policy for NBS, to oversee and enhance the outcomes of the various public and private initiatives conducted nationwide. This must happen alongside more targeted education and training on NBS screening among the medical community and strengthening of existing infrastructure. Collaboration between diagnostic companies, as well as between the private and public sector, can also prove immensely useful in scaling the adoption of such newborn care measures.

With the rising cases of metabolic, endocrine, genetic, and haemoglobin-related disorders, such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease, congenital hypothyroidism, and various inborn errors of metabolism, concerted efforts are urgently needed. Timely interventions and actions are important in helping newborns and their families live a happier life.

Lastly, the establishment of essential infrastructure and the recruitment of trained personnel are crucial for the successful implementation of comprehensive newborn screening programmes in every district of the nation.

—The author, Shripad Joshi, is President, India and South Asia at Revvity, the global leader in newborn screening technology, Over 700 million babies have been screened with its technology over the last 25 years. The views expressed are personal.