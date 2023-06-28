International Neonatal Screening Day | Revvity India chief on importance of enhancing accessibility and effectiveness of early detection of diseases

Highlighting the need for developing tailored solutions to address India's diverse healthcare landscape, Shripad Joshi, India & South Asia Head of Revvity Inc, the global leader in newborn screening, writes about the importance of neonatal screening in the country and emphasise how advancements in diagnostic technologies are impacting early disease detection and treatment for newborns.

In India, approximately 67,385 babies are born every day. Worryingly, the country still sees 28 newborn deaths for every 1,000 live births, which is higher than the infant mortality rate in other developed countries.

The Indian government introduced the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) program to reduce child and infant mortality in 1997. T his led to several major states, such as New Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra carrying out state newborn screening programs. While these initiatives are promising, challenges still remain.