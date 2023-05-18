International Museum Day: Here's why India need to re-establish the identity of its museums through innovation

Museums are key to knit a bond between the past, present and the future. However, the biggest challenge for the museums in India is to re-establish a new identity for themselves in the contemporary society.

Museums are necessary for efficient nation building. They tell the story of the nations and can shape the societies. They provide an insight into the history of humankind. And while no museum can claim to provide a complete picture, the insight and perspectives that they offer are priceless. Since they are a treasure trove of what you need to know of the past, there is an urgent need to maintain and protect them with a renewed zest and making relevance to the current.

Besides, the museums also often have the power to create unity even at a micro and local level. Local museums provide a sense of community by celebrating a collective heritage. They can also bring people together in a more literal way, through public events, workshops and lectures. Greater community engagement and including diverse voices can remove the barriers and foster equitable access.

The International Museum Day is held annually on May 18, coordinated by the International Council of Museums. The event highlights a specific theme which changes every year.The objective of International Museum Day (IMD) is to raise awareness about the fact that “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people.” The 2023 International Museum Day which takes place on May 18th will focus on the theme of --Museums, Sustainability and W ell-being.

Museums are key to knit a bond between the past, present and the future. However, the biggest challenge for the museums in India is to re-establish a new identity for themselves in the contemporary society. For this the museums will have to become creative and innovative. They need to broaden the use of technology for better experiences. They have to attract the young crowd and for this they need to invest in activities that are engaging.

Connect with contemporary

Museums in India have not changed much since they were first established. Even after 75 years of independence there is a lot that needs to be done towards building a more robust landscape for the museums. Most of the museums have a traditional, archaic system and are mired with challenges of maintenance and upkeep. There is little attention on conservation, preservation and curatorial research. The national, state and regional level museums need to adopt policies that are suited to the modern times. The vision has to be contemporary and for this efforts must be made to make the museums more innovative and creative.

They have to move out the realm of mapping, conserving and preserving cultural evidences and connect with the contemporary society for building a bond with the people especially the younger generation. The museums should evolve from being mere repositories of cultural and social spaces to broad based centres for education, learning, innovation and creation.

Digitalisation and innovation

Indian museums should imbibe technology to transform them from mere spaces of learning to spaces for social connection. It has helped spruce the interaction, participation and engagement. Advances in technology have also made museums more accessible. For those are not able to attend in person, museums and galleries are increasingly sharing their collections online. Virtual reality, digital guides, downloads, apps and digital trails are all becoming increasingly available. There have been some impressive use of technology in the museum sector to improve the conservation and curatorial prowess. But more needs to be done.

Technology can create a new genre of interactive, hands-on exhibits that includes a virtual assistant to interact with visitors. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be incorporated across the spectrum, from visitor experience to behind the scenes experience. An exciting use for artificial intelligence involves audience engagement and can be achieved both inside and outside the museum. Websites, chatbots, and analytics tools can use AI to make decisions and improve museums for both visitors and staff.

Technology can reduce the need for the museum to clutter its buildings with signs and name tags. This can improve the aesthetic of the place and promote a specific visitor experience.

Need to evolve globally

Despite a rich cultural fabric, the museums in India are still far behind the global standards. The government should give full autonomy to the museums. There is a need to build an agenda for reform with more interactive displays, better outreach and educational programmes, events and increasing the focus of digitalisation.

Efforts should be made to redefine the Indian museum experience, invest in better research and add more interactive exhibits. There is an urgent need for museums to address the challenge of audience. There should be more community involvement.

Manpower and staffing issues should be addressed by offering good salaries and attractive incentives. The government should ensure that all the senior posts like that of director are filled. In the absence of a full-time head, there will be no clarity on vision. There is also a need to incorporate more of intangible cultures like story- telling, dance and puppetry to make it multi-dimensional.