International Museum Day: Here's why India need to re-establish the identity of its museums through innovation

Museums are key to knit a bond between the past, present and the future. However, the biggest challenge for the museums in India is to re-establish a new identity for themselves in the contemporary society.

Museums are necessary for efficient nation building. They tell the story of the nations and can shape the societies. They provide an insight into the history of humankind. And while no museum can claim to provide a complete picture, the insight and perspectives that they offer are priceless. Since they are a treasure trove of what you need to know of the past, there is an urgent need to maintain and protect them with a renewed zest and making relevance to the current.

Besides, the museums also often have the power to create unity even at a micro and local level. Local museums provide a sense of community by celebrating a collective heritage. They can also bring people together in a more literal way, through public events, workshops and lectures. Greater community engagement and including diverse voices can remove the barriers and foster equitable access.