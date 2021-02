International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) was operationalized in 2015 and is fast emerging as an attractive destination for financial services players. With the set-up of the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) [being the Unified Regulator for IFSC], it has witnessed some path-breaking regulations and policy announcements, to propel its growth. The Finance Bill, 2021 as well offers various income-tax incentives with this objective.

The incentives are directed towards re-location of offshore funds to IFSC, incentives to banking units and promotion of aircraft leasing activity from IFSC.

Relocation of offshore funds: Most financial centers have a tax regime to facilitate the relocation of funds i.e. where a company/fund shifts its base from one jurisdiction (country) to another jurisdiction; however, there is continuity of business, ownership of assets, etc. To make this process smooth for relocation to IFSC, it is proposed that there will be no tax on the original fund or its investors on relocation. Further, the subsequent sale of Indian assets by the new fund shall also be exempt if such sale would not have been chargeable to tax had the relocation not taken place.

It is also proposed to relax the conditions specified under Section 9A. Section 9A is a safe harbor rule which, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, provides that the fund manager in India shall not be creating inter alia a place of business in India for the offshore fund. With the fund manager enjoying a 100% tax holiday for ten years, the Fund managers would be looking forward to these relaxations. These combined incentives are expected to encourage offshore funds to re-locate to IFSC.

Tax benefits to AIF-Category III in IFSC extended to an Investment division of an offshore banking unit of a non-resident in IFSC: the offshore banking units (‘OBU’) set up in IFSC represented to the Government that they should be allowed to make investments in India under the FPI route. The said recommendation was accepted and necessary regulatory amendments were notified; however, there was no clarity on the tax treatment of the income earned.

It is now proposed to extend the tax incentives currently enjoyed by Category III-Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) located in IFSC to income earned by the investment division of OBU in IFSC. Consequently, the capital gains arising on transfer of Indian securities (other than shares), securities listed on IFSC stock exchanges, offshore securities and income from securitization trust would be exempt and dividend/interest income would be taxed at concessional rates.

Tax exemption on the transfer of non-deliverable forward contracts: Income on transfer (essentially settlement) of non-deliverable forward contracts entered by a non-resident with an offshore banking unit is proposed to be exempted. The intent appears to be to move the PDF market to IFSC.

Exemption to air-craft leasing activity: Along with the development of the fund industry, tax incentives are proposed to make IFSC a global hub for aircraft leasing.

Over the past couple of years, the Government is working towards developing a suitable framework for the aircraft leasing business in IFSC. However, having a robust regulatory regime for aircraft leasing by itself is not enough to move global aircraft lessors to IFSC. The regulations need to be backed by tax incentives similar to those offered by offshore jurisdictions such as Ireland.

Ireland is known as a hub for aircraft leasing business due to its favorable tax treaty network (including with India) resulting in typically no tax being payable in the source country on aircraft lease rentals. Considering this, the Budget proposes the following significant tax changes in relation to aircraft leasing from IFSC

o Aircraft lease rentals receivable by a non-resident from an IFSC unit engaged in aircraft leasing to Indian airlines to be exempt from tax;

o Capital gains from the sale of aircraft or aircraft engine leased to an Indian airline to be eligible for 100 percent tax holiday for any consecutive 10 years out of block of 15 years

Though the aforesaid announcements are positive, following incremental amendments may be required to make IFSC more attractive for aircraft leasing activity:

o Clarification that the General Anti-Avoidance Rule would not apply vis-à-vis the tax exemption;

o Specific provisions to provide no tax withholding on lease rentals given that the income itself is exempt; and

o There should be no income-tax on up-steaming of proceeds from IFSC to foreign parent/lender – no dividend, interest or capital gains tax should apply.

All the aforesaid proposals assume significance since they provide tax treatment similar to tax treaties without recourse to the tax treaties (as the proposals would form part of domestic law). Consequently, the conditions required to be satisfied in the context of tax treaties may not apply (or may apply with lesser vigor).

To conclude, the announcements made could be considered as path-breaking and progressive and, in the direction, to make IFSC comparative to Global IFSCs.