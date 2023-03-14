International Day of Mathematics: Importance of the 'study of numbers' in fund management

Fund management is a process of investing money in various securities with the aim of achieving a certain rate of return while managing risks. To achieve this, fund managers need to use mathematical tools and techniques to analyse, model, and make decisions about investment portfolios, writes Sonam Srivastava, Founder of Wright Research.

As a maths-loving fund manager, I have always been intrigued by the fusion of mathematics and finance. The ability to use mathematical models and tools to analyse and interpret financial data is what attracted me to this field. With the increasing complexity of financial markets, the importance of mathematics in fund management cannot be overstated. Those who possess a strong grasp of mathematical concepts and tools are well-positioned to succeed.

Jim Simons, the founder of Renaissance Technologies, is a prime example of the potential of mathematics in fund management. Simons is a mathematician and former codebreaker who established a quantitative hedge fund that uses advanced mathematical models to make investment decisions. His firm has consistently outperformed the competition, with his flagship Medallion fund delivering impressive annual returns between 1988 and 2018. Renaissance's investment approach is grounded in the belief that markets are not perfectly efficient, and that patterns and trends can be detected and exploited using mathematical models.

Simons' accomplishments have motivated a new generation of maths enthusiasts to pursue careers in fund management. As the financial industry becomes increasingly complex, the role of mathematics in fund management will become even more crucial. Those who can apply mathematics to the world of finance will undoubtedly be at the forefront of this exciting and ever-evolving field.

Mathematics plays a vital role in fund management. In this blog post, we will discuss the role of maths in fund management.

Quantitative Strategies

Quantitative strategies involve the use of mathematical models to make investment decisions. These strategies rely heavily on mathematical tools such as statistical analysis, econometric models, and machine learning algorithms to identify patterns and trends in the market.

Quantitative strategies have become increasingly popular in recent years due to the growth of big data and the availability of powerful computing resources.

Risk Analysis and Management

One of the primary roles of maths in fund management is risk analysis and management. Investors want to achieve high returns while minimising risks. Therefore, fund managers need to analyse and manage risks associated with investment portfolios. This involves using mathematical models to identify potential risks and their impact on the portfolio.

For example, fund managers use statistical models to calculate the probability of a particular investment experiencing a decline in value. They also use tools like Value at Risk (VaR) to calculate the potential loss in the portfolio under different scenarios. By using these mathematical tools, fund managers can make informed decisions about the composition of their portfolios and how to manage risks.

Portfolio Optimisation

Another important role of maths in fund management is portfolio optimization. Portfolio optimization involves selecting a mix of investments that will maximise returns while minimising risks. This requires fund managers to use mathematical models to analyse the performance of different investment portfolios and to determine the optimal allocation of assets.

For example, fund managers may use mathematical models to identify the correlation between different investments and to determine the optimal weightings of each investment in the portfolio. They may also use optimization algorithms to select the best mix of investments based on various criteria such as expected returns, risk tolerance, and liquidity requirements.

Performance Evaluation

Mathematics also plays a crucial role in evaluating the performance of investment portfolios. Fund managers need to use mathematical tools to measure the performance of investment portfolios and to compare them against relevant benchmarks. This involves using statistical models to analyse the returns of the portfolio over a specified period and to calculate performance metrics such as Sharpe Ratio, Treynor Ratio, and Jensen's Alpha.

These performance metrics allow fund managers to evaluate the portfolio's performance relative to its risks and to compare it against other investment opportunities. By using mathematical models, fund managers can make informed decisions about whether to maintain or adjust their investment strategies.

In conclusion, maths plays a critical role in fund management. Fund managers need to use mathematical tools and techniques to analyse, model, and make decisions about investment portfolios. By using maths, fund managers can identify potential risks, optimise their portfolios, and evaluate the performance of their investments. Therefore, a strong foundation in maths is essential for anyone looking to pursue a career in fund management.

— The author, Sonam Srivastava, is the smallcase manager & Founder of Wright Research.