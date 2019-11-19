Intelligent Fanatics of India: This book should be on the reading list of all leaders

Entrepreneurship is a journey with over 90 percent failure rate. According to Forbes magazine, 75 percent of the companies are going to disappear within the next five years, out of which 50 percent are not born yet. In the VUCA age that is, a business environment characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, the sustainability of businesses is getting still tougher. Within this world, the book Intelligent Fanatics of India by Rohit Potti and Pooja Bhula highlights the business strategy of seven companies which have apparently discovered the formula for surviving and prospering in tough times. The companies chosen have diverse background such as a charitable trust, first generation entrepreneur, public and private companies, some known and others unknown, one even a phoenix-like rise out of bankruptcy. However, these cases are bound by a common thread of vision, passion and tenacity.

Sustainable business models

In a fragile world, these companies have survived economic downturns and have created sustainable businesses. None of them have created disruptive business models but within each industry, they discovered a niche and over a period of time created an economic moat around their businesses which their competitors would find difficult to breach.

The first case is Aravind Eyecare, which took the mantle of reducing the incidence of avoidable blindness in India through low-cost cataract surgery. It not only created a sustainable business model of large-scale quality surgery, nearly half million per year, but also went into the manufacture of low-priced intraocular lenses costing not more than a hundred rupees at a time when imported lenses cost many times more. Unlike other hospitals which have a tiered system based on income, all patients at Aravind receive the same high-quality service irrespective of their income. The result is the evolution of one of the largest eye care facility in the world with over 11 hospitals. The critical element of Aravind’s success is the ability to reduce costs through scaling up of the business through high patient volumes. It is a role model for hospitals in India and showcases that it is possible to create a sustainable healthcare model to serve the poor.

Taking advantage of the growth cycle

Another interesting case is Kamat’s Naturals Ice cream which discovered a niche of natural fruit-based ice creams in a crowded marketplace. Mafatlal Industries is a fascinating tale of a company which found a new life after bankruptcy. Each case has its own flavour which distinguishes it from others. The key takeaway is that founders were institution builders rather than simply successful business persons. They built a culture which could withstand the economic downturns and take advantage of the growth cycle. You cannot build such a culture without the founders or the leaders and the employees being in sync with the vision, mission and purpose of the organisation. As any good captain knows, you always strive to define your point of sail by compass setting or a fixed landmark to help guide helmsmen and crew… no matter the conditions. So, these leaders have shown.

The book should be on the reading list of all leaders, whether business or NGO, and they should ensure that their employees also read it and identify the key messages which can be applied to their organisations.