Integrating a comprehensive ESG vision into corporate strategy can deliver substantial financial and non-financial value for organisations. It has also been proven that companies prioritising ESG factors also benefit from improved operational efficiency, reduced turnover, enhanced innovation, robust governance, lower compliance costs and effective risk management, writes Vijay Colaco, HR Director at Intel India.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have gained growing importance in the corporate world, enabling stakeholders to assess how businesses manage risks and opportunities related to the environment, human capital and ethics. Today, we see organisations increasingly move beyond the linear concept of generating economic value and repositioning their business models with the goal of contributing to constructive societal change.

Integrating a comprehensive ESG vision into corporate strategy can deliver substantial financial and non-financial value for organisations. A report by Infosys highlights that increased investments in ESG initiatives can boost profitability, with a 10-percentage-point increase in ESG spending correlating to a one-percentage-point increase in profit growth. Furthermore, an RBI study reveals that large listed domestic companies with an active ESG framework have outperformed their market counterparts, even during unprecedented events like the pandemic.

Companies prioritising ESG factors also benefit from improved operational efficiency, reduced turnover, enhanced innovation, robust governance, lower compliance costs and effective risk management. Given that human capital is widely recognised as the company’s most valuable asset, the role of human resources department (HR) in an organisational design is vital for driving ESG enhancements. HR professionals play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s ESG journey by integrating it into strategies, cultivating a sustainable culture, managing ESG data, collaborating with stakeholders and promoting innovation.

Their efforts ensure ESG's functional integration throughout the organisation, contributing to success while generating positive environmental, social and long-term value outcomes.

The influence of ESG variables on employee experience is substantial, as it promotes organisational diversity as well as the cultivation of a culture of equality and fairness. To create a sense of security and provide clarity regarding long-term prospects, it is essential for HR leaders to prioritise the establishment of a collaborative and engaging work culture that appeals to current and prospective employees alike. By shaping an ESG culture through purpose-driven approaches, models and policies and actively involving both employers and employees, organisations can foster growth and achieve success.

To effectively drive ESG integration within the company, the HR department should prioritise the following essentials:

a. Employee engagement and well-being

HR professionals are responsible for ensuring employee satisfaction, well-being, security and work- life balance. By providing a supportive work environment, fostering open communication and implementing employee well-being programs, HR helps create an engaged workforce that is more receptive to and more likely to contribute towards ESG initiatives. Additionally, they can leverage employee feedback to improve sustainability practices and address any concerns or suggestions.

b. Fostering a sustainable culture

HR plays a critical role in fostering a sustainable culture within an organisation. This involves promoting awareness and education on ESG issues among employees and incorporating sustainability practices into day-to-day operations. HR departments can organise training sessions, workshops, and communication campaigns to enhance employees’ understanding of ESG and encourage their active participation in sustainability initiatives. The HR department can also pioneer innovative approaches like extending benefits and discretionary leave that allow employees to participate in ESG initiatives without having to dig into their personal days, providing recognition in company newsletters and annual platforms to key contributors and innovators, and arranging face time with visiting leaders. This can create an environment where employees feel supported, encouraged and recognised for their efforts and in turn create significant retention and engagement levers.

c. Metrics, reporting and transparency

HR plays a vital role to ensure compliance with reporting regulations, demonstrating transparency and commitment to responsible practices. It also facilitates diversity data collection to set ambitious representation targets for gender, ethnic, sexual minorities and the disabled community. The stringent privacy guidelines in global organisations can feel restrictive and here HR can play a key role to bring all stakeholders together keeping employee engagement, involvement and community impact in mind while ensuring the organisation remains legal and compliant. HR plays an important role in setting guidelines around the spirit of data collection, usage and retention (letter is guided by legal and compliance teams) – this in term will facilitate meaningful conversations around ESG policies, engagement and impact.

d. Collaboration with stakeholders

The HR department acts as a crucial bridge between the company and stakeholders, including employees, investors, communities, and advocacy groups. By engaging with these stakeholders, HR gains valuable insights to shape the company’s ESG strategy in alignment with their interests. HR also promotes good governance practices, such as diverse leadership, transparent executive compensation and ethical conduct across the organisation.

e. Driving ESG innovation

In addition to implementing existing ESG practices, HR can drive innovation by exploring new ways to integrate sustainability into various HR processes. This includes incorporating ESG considerations into performance management, rewards and recognition and leadership development programs. By fostering innovation, they can contribute to the continuous improvement of ESG practices within the organisation.

ESG considerations have transformed from theoretical concepts to essential components for organisational competitiveness in today’s business landscape. The HR department plays a pivotal role in fostering a culture of sustainability, diversity and inclusion while driving ESG integration and cultivating leadership that recognises its strategic importance. With their focus on people, HR departments serve as a unifying force, facilitating system-wide change required to meet stakeholder commitments in this new era.

—The author, Vijay Colaco, is HR Director at Intel India. The views expressed are personal.