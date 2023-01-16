Insensitivity | The phenomenon that changes the task of 'governing' to 'ruling'

In today's world, instead of invasions and colonisation, economic supremacy establishes itself by invading the territory of the less powerful (mostly in the developing nations), either by taking advantage of a globalised economy or politically through coercive trading concessions.

Rishabh Pant, who emerged from a blazing car, following a severe car accident is currently recovering at a hospital. Unfortunately, the steady stream of visitors beyond the official visiting hours is not allowing the cricketer to get much needed rest, both physical and mental, shares his parents.

Again, during an earthquake or a flood, badly needed resources is diverted to manage VVIP visits to the affected site rather than the disaster management team to focus on the calamity itself. In today’s day and age, on ground live video coverage should be quite sufficient for senior authorities to support logistics and decision making. Sadly, while that seems the intent, the real reason for visiting is a PR activity.

Alarmingly, narcissistic leaders have come to recognise the potency of the social media to amplify their personalities and public image, and have taken to this new, like the proverbial ‘fish to water’. A well-planned campaign thru media is orchestrated by a few well known planners who claim they are ‘King Makers’. Narratives is key here and he that controls it holds sway over the masses.

The inner drama

Psychoanalytically speaking where does such behaviour originate from? We are a country with a colonial past and have been ruled. Even post-Independence, and introducing secular democracy, our leaders continue to believe they are ‘rulers’. It is quite clear that those who gets perceived as contextually more powerful, invade the contextually less powerful. You see evidence of VVIPs invading citizens’ rights, and the primary task changes from governing as people’s representatives to ruling. VVIP’s travel in cars fitted with flashing red beacon, to allow faster right of way on crowded roads, even if it holds up a struck ambulance that tries to quickly access the emergency hospital. They breeze past bypass tolls, often when they are not allowed to, are whisked through security at airports, often delaying scheduled flights, and the more recent status of z class security. Even public works like a flyover to be opened, gets delayed as the cabinet minister from the centre is to inaugurate it and his schedules do not permit an early visit.

As invaders, to be free from the ensuring guilt, the myth of ‘inferiority–superiority’, perpetuated and alongside purity and pollution is added to embellish it even further. The Caste or Jati system entrenched in the Indian psyche permeates all regions in India. The feudal structures of the past, were established on authority and were in essence ‘to exploit the majority and any dispensation when provided, was merely to keep the majority healthy to produce wealth for the minority in the upper echelons’. When the collectivity is disregarded and management is seen to be reserved for a group of senior personnel, others fall into roles of supervisors, while the bottom become ‘workers. The Stanford experiment, involving students as make-believe prison guards clearly illustrates how roles create unacceptable behaviour. In my work using organisational simulations (inspired by Barry Oshry) I have had direct experience of seeing this phenomenon play out repeatedly.

Our MLA’s (in reality public servants) act with complete impunity. Once elected, they pay scant attention to those that voted him to power but indulge in horse trading and negotiation that allows them access to power. Quite recently one has seen many elected governments at State level topple because of defection/movement of MLA’s to the other side.

Media exposes sensational crimes and excesses by a few but post the initial cacophony (‘the nation wants to know’) of debates in the media, the matter is soon put aside for the next upcoming sensation. The old phenomena appear like a circus, but while that is legitimate entertainment this is absolutely despairing.

The social media is rife with ‘emotionally charged’ perspectives. Every once in a while, we are witnessing malevolent forms of riotous protest, bus burning, arson and wanton destruction of public property. The practice once used to protest against the ‘invaders’ (British rule) continues to overhang in today’s democracy. India is a litigious country with court cases replete and taking years to complete. I aver, the case is not so much about finding justice and restitution as remedy - more a way of ‘vendetta’ seeking. This destructive authority breeds corruption (a short path to an easy life), destroying others opportunities to succeed (the Indian Crab syndrome), or polluting environment for one’s own ends. The Corporate world is not immune to this – there are enough incidents of inter-corporate rivalry, scant regard for environment as well.

There is much evidence of jealousy and envy about one’s rights, possessions, and privileges. Impatience and greed to make a ‘fast buck’ and achieve more power or fame. Promises are made to colleagues but not met. The gossip mongers abound, fanning the grapevine. Cowards show their face as bullies, and high-handedness and insensitivity become the privilege of those in supervisory power. One learns to laugh at jokes the boss cracks – even if they are poor.

—The author, Steve Correa, is a veteran CHRO, an author and columnist.